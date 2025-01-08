Soweto giants Orlando Pirates said they will only consider bids from European teams for star winger Relebohile Mofokeng after Egyptian giants Al Ahly reportedly showed an interest

The 20-year-old winger has been in impressive form for Pirates and has attracted interest from European giants FC Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say Mofokeng must only consider moving to Europe, while some want the talented star to stay in Mzansi

Amid interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly for Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates said they would only consider selling the star winger to European clubs.

Since making his debut in 2023, Mofokeng has become the darling of Mzansi football, and the 20-year-old Pirates star has attracted interest from Europe and Africa.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is attracting interest from Europe and Africa. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Mofokeng has scored 10 goals for Pirates, including the winning goal in last season's Nedbank Cup final, and reports have emerged that Al Ahly has joined the race for the Bafana Bafana star.

Orlando Pirates wants a European move for Relebohile Mofokeng

Al Ahly are interested in Mofokeng

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the Soweto club is unwilling to sell Mofokeng to an African rival, while the player has been heavily linked with Spanish giant FC Barcelona.

The source said:

"Of course, Pirates wants to keep the boy at the club for long, but it would be wrong to stand in the way of his dreams. A move to Europe is something that will be hard to turn down, and that is the only option Pirates are considering; selling to an African rival is not an option. Everybody at the club wants the best for Rele, and the club will take their time when the right bid comes along because it has to be right for the player. They do not want to see him move to Europe when he is not ready and then ends up just sitting on the bench."

Mofokeng and his teammates will face Cape Town City

Mofokeng is a man in demand

Barcelona's interest emerged late in 2024, with reports suggesting the player could join their development side before playing alongside stars such as Lamine Yamal.

Despite the interest from Spain, former Mamelodi Sundowns legend Joel Masilela said Mofokeng does not possess any special qualities and described him as a 'baby'.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokengcould play alongside FC Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in the future. Image: Alex Caparros.

Fans back Mofokeng for European move

Pirates supporters responded on social media to say Mofokeng should ignore interest from Al Ahly and only consider moving to Europe.

Jay Sompisi Thole says Mofokeng must not consider Al Ahly:

"Rele is not Al Ahly's kind of player. Egyptians are playing a different kind of game, no Mzansi flavour so that it won't work, and it's something that will never happen. Khoza is smart enough not to let that happen."

Matimba Mandla Ngobeni backs Mofokeng to move abroad:

"Rele has the qualities of a player that can survive and conquer abroad; however, if Al Ahly comes with a better offer than those Europeans, he can go."

Ditiro Seerane backs Mofokeng:

"Mofokeng is destined for greater heights."

Mduh Nduli wants Mofokeng to stay:

"Don't go my boy. Just stay at Pirates."

Fankie John asked a question:

"So what about Manchester?"

Relebohile Mofokeng beats Mzansi sporting icons for top award

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng scooped the GQ Sportsman of the Year Award after impressive displays for the Soweto club.

The Bafana Bafana winger beat UFC champion Dricus du Plessis for the award, while the 20-year-old has attracted interest from European giants FC Barcelona.

