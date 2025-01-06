Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been called a 'baby' by former Mamelodi Sundowns star Joel Masilela

Masilela, a former winger, played for Sundowns from 1991 till 2002 and believes there are no special players in the current crop of South African youngsters

Local fans criticised Masilela on social media, saying the Masandawana legend does not know what he is talking about

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Joel Masilela said there is nothing special about Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng despite his growing admiration from local fans.

The Pirates youngster has been in excellent form for the Soweto giants, scoring eight goals since his debut in 2023 and has earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana side.

Orlando Pirtes winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been a called a baby by PSL legend Joel Masilela. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Former Sundowns star Masilela, though, is not impressed by the 20-year-old winger who has been linked with a sensational move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Joel Masilela is not a fan of Relebohile Mofokeng

Masilela speaks about Mofokeng in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Masilela said Mofokeng still has much to learn and should not get ahead of himself despite winning multiple awards, such as the GQ Sportsman of the Year.

Masilela said:

"Not even Mofokeng is a special player—he is still young, needs to learn, and is still considered a 'baby' in football terms. While people have been impressed with Mofokeng previously, the question is: Are they still impressed with him today? He is no longer the same player. The problem is that these players often don't learn from their experiences. Many of those who are overhyped as the 'next big thing' lack education about the sport."

Watch Mofokeng score the winner against Magesi FC in the video below:

Mofokeng's stock continues to rise

Mofokeng was not the only youngster Masilela criticised after questioning the development of Masandawana prospect Siyabonga Mabena.

While Mabena struggles at Sundowns, Mofokeng has established himself at Pirates and scored a stunning goal during a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has used Relebholie Mofokeng on a regular basis. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans disagree with Masilela

Local football fans criticised Masilela on social media, saying the former Sundowns winger does not know what he is talking about and is simply jealous of the young Pirates star.

Teddy Lebelaelaeng criticised Masilela:

"Jealous!!!!!!!"

Tuelo Isaac disagrees:

"You are too old. You can't even see the difference in the boy's talent. RIP grandpa."

Innocent Sense Shupingm is not a fan of Masilela:

"I remember him just running for waste."

Sphesihle Khumalo asked a question:

"Who is Joel Masilela?"

Nelly Wale Bhakaniya is not impressed:

"We are very much impressed and happy with the boy. We don't care what anyone thinks."

Orlando Pirates enter race for PSL star

As Briefly News reported, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have entered the race for Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien and are willing to offer two players for his signature.

The Stellies star is rated as one of the best left-backs in South Africa and has attracted interest from Pirates, Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

