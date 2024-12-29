Soweto giants Orlando Pirates moved three points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Sunday, 29 December 2024

Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng showed why he is a target for European clubs after showing great skill before unleashing an unstoppable shot in the first half to earn the victory

Bucs supporters praised Mofokeng on social media while they also questioned some of the refereeing decisions during the match

Young Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng produced a moment of magic to earn the Bucs a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

The 20-year-old Pirates star dropped his shoulder to beat the defence and produced a stunning strike to put the Bucs three points behind log-leaders Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng celebrated his winning for Jose Riveiro's side. Image:orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

During the first half, Pirates failed to break down the Magesi defence before Lehlegonolo Mokone got a red card after a mistimed tackle on free-flowing Bucs star Mohau Nkota.

Relebohile Mofokeng stuns local fans

Following the red-card, Pirates took advantage in the 45th minute after Barcelona-linked Mofokeng hit an unstoppable shot from outside the box that rifled past Elvis Chipezeze.

Magesi were gifted a chance to equalise after the referee harshly awarded the Carling Cup champions a penalty but Wonderboy Makhubu shot widely from the spot.

Orlando Pirates fail to extend lead

Despite being the dominant attacking force and having a man advantage, Pirates failed to double their lead despite having 17 shots in the match.

Coach Jose Riveiro will demand more from his players as they chase Sundowns for the PSL tilte while Magesi's penalty missed further implemented the need to put matches away early.

Fans praise Mofokeng

Pirates fans reacted on social media to praise Mofokeng for his strike while others questioned some of the referee decisions in the match.

Guru_Pressa disagreed with the decision:

"That was a yellow card offence."

KamoheloDzero was impressed with Mofokeng's goal:

"Wow."

danion_dona is a Mofokeng fan:

"Those who say Ribeiro is better than Rele Mofokeng must be smoking something from Brazil."

kgomotsomorena was glad Makhubu missed:

"Good. Wasn’t supposed to be a pen in the first place."

