Former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin confirmed Relebohile Mofokeng's interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona

The Spaniard, a former staff member at Real Madrid, said Catalan scouts contacted him about the talented 20-year-old winger

Local football fans backed Mofokeng to make the move on social media, while others felt Mzansi would feel the loss of the talented player

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has dominated local headlines after he was linked with a move to five-time UEFA Champions League winners FC Barcelona.

Former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin confirmed Barcelona's interest in the 20-year-old Bucs player, saying he was asked to provide local insight.

Former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin confirmed FC Barcelona's interest in Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng. Image; AmaZuluFootball/Twiiter and relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram.

Pirates' development coach Joseph Makhanya backed Mofokeng's move to Europe, and Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers also showed interest in the player.

FC Barcelona's interest in Relebohile Mofokeng is confirmed

Martin speaks about Mofokoeng in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, the former Usuthu coach gave Mofokeng a glowing recommendation to join Barca's development side, Barcelona B.

Martin said:

"They watched some highlights and liked him, but they didn't have time to scout him properly, and I was asked directly. I told him that he is very good and I would sign him for Barcelona B without any doubt."

Fans are excited

Local football fans said on social media that they are excited to see Mofokeng play in Europe, while some fans said the player will leave a massive void in Mzansi football.

Juciey Supking wants more confirmation:

"Waiting for Fabrizio Romano's statement; that's when it's true."

Thandolwethu Maziyana is unhappy:

"Sad news for South African football."

Mofokeng M Jnr is excited:

"Good news, let's not be jealous of others. The boy is still young and needs our support. What a talented boy; Nkota is next. Hopefully, Vilakazi and Mdu will be able to pull up their socks. We have too many talented players in Mzansi."

Vee Vido hopes for the best:

"This would be a great move for his development. If I were him, I would take that move."

Zikode Zwane is impressed:

"Good news. Rele is a good player."

