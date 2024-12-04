Relebohile Mofokeng could fulfil the dreams of former coach Joseph Makhanya by moving to Europe

The 20-year-old winger has attracted interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Scottish side Glasgow Rangers

Local football fans praised Mofokeng on social media and said the star is ready to play for the Catalan giants

Star Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been backed by former development coach Joseph Makhanya to make his mark in Europe.

The 20-year-old Pirates winger has attracted interest from Glasgow Rangers and FC Barcelona after becoming a local football star.

Relebohile Mofokeng could leave Orlando Pirates for a European giant. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15.

Source: Instagram

Last season, Mofokeng scored the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final and earned his Bafana Bafana debut, which has caught the attention of Barcelona.

Relebohile Mofokeng is backed for success

Makhanya speaks about Mofokeng in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Makhanya wants to see Mofokeng shine in Europe, as he never got a chance to do so after 11 years at Pirates.

Makhanya said:

"We want to see him [Mofokeng] succeed and fulfil his dreams of playing abroad, which we didn't do while playing, to play in Europe. Now, as the rumours say, I would want a player I have coached to play for a big team like Barcelona, maybe Rangers in Scotland. But also for the team [Pirates], it has to make business sense."

Fans say Mofokeng is ready

Local football fans said on social media that the Gauteng Sports Award Sports Personality of the Year winner is ready to play in Europe.

Lethabo Leetha Ledwaba thinks Mofokeng is ready:

"Let the boy play soccer. He is the best winger we have now and is ready to play. We shouldn't wait; let him play now while he is as he is."

Kanye McKay backs the move:

"No stage is too big for him. Let's stop this mentality of undermining our own. Let's embrace our talents and abilities and stop selling ourselves short. We can achieve great things and should never doubt our potential. It's time to step into our power and believe in ourselves fully."

Mallane Diau Dante says Mofokeng must go for it:

"We'll never know until he actually plays there; for now, they should just let the boy go if he wants to."

Ntokozo Mhlongo says the move could help the star:

"It's for team B, and Barcelona can play a 16-year-old player in their team A. They know how to treat young players. They want him for team B because they want to develop him before going to team A."

Lucky Phadime says Mofokeng is ready:

"He managed to cope well with the pressure of playing for Pirates as a big team. That means he's able to adapt. So playing for Barcelona won't be a problem for him, particularly with Yamal as his peer!"

Orlando Pirates enter race for Lamontville Golden Arrows star

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have entered the race for Lamontville Golden Arrows star Lungelo Nguse.

The Soweto giants are expected to battle crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC for the signature of the 25-year-old striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News