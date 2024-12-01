South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League since being promoted to the senior side by Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana star was promoted to the Buccaneers' first team in the 2022/23 season and has developed into one of the best players under Jose Riviero.

Reports have now appeared that Amakhosi had a chance to nab the signing of the Pirates star before being snapped up by the Sea Robbers.

How Amakhosi missed on Mofokeng's signing

Famous South African sports photographer Pitsi Matlou has narrated how Kaizer Chiefs missed out on signing Mofokeng at age 13.

Amakhosi could've signed the Bafana Bafana star easily ahead of the Bucs, but to heed the call of the sports photographer.

"With Mofokeng, I first noticed him, I believe he was 13-year-old then; I recall reaching out to some of the scouts at Kaizer Chiefs to say, 'Hey, guys, you need to come to Sharpeville; there's this young boy here doing magic,'" he recalled.

"Even on my posts, I told them I'm seeing the prime Thulani Serero in this kid. So 'my people in football, please come do something with this boy'.

Mofokeng is now a regular in Orlando Pirates' senior side and has consistently been named in Hugo Broos' South African national team squad.

Source: Briefly News