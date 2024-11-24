Pirates Star Mofokeng Beats Du Plessis, Others to Top Award, Gets Brand New Car

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has beaten Dricus Du Plessis and other South African athletes to a top award after having an exceptional year with the Buccaneers.

The South African international clocked 20-year-old last month, but his achievements within a year have been second to none.

He was named the Young Best Player in the Premier Soccer League last season after helping Pirates seal second place in the league behind Mamelodi Sundowns and producing a masterclass in both the Nedbank Cup and MTN8.

Mofokeng wins top award

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mofokeng won the Sports Personality of the Year at the Gauteng Sports Awards on Sunday evening.

The award represents a reward for the effort the Pirates youngster has added to his game.

The Bafana Bafana star beats off the competition from Du Plessis, Akani Simbine, Ronwen Williams, and Tatjana Smith to clinch the award.

Reports have it that he was also given a brand new car for being named the Sports Personality of the Year.

Mofokeng's mother, Naomi Mofokeng, received the award on behalf of her son and shared her thoughts.

Netizens react as Mofokeng wins another top award

MbeleKhany2601 said:

"The boy has become a beast since he missed that penalty in the CAFCL, top mentality now awards follow him❤️"

Naphtallyjack commented:

"He must take it... this kid is everything we needed in the sports. Reminds me of Rabada when he came to the scene."

MasiMguga reacted:

"This is huge for a young man🙏"

tMokone_ wrote:

"To many more awards RM nombolo 38❤️."

Ntokii012 implied:

"We are winning awards at 20"

