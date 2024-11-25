The young Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng recently shined at the 2024 Gauteng Sports Awards

The 20-year-old midfielder bagged voter's choice for the Sports Personality of the Year award

The Gauteng Sports Awards were held on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at the University of Johannesburg

Football star Relebohile Mofokeng wins big at Gauteng Sports Awards. Image: @relebohile_ratomo_15

The South African young footballer Relebohile Mofokeng keeps on winning. The young star is not holding back as he makes a name for himself.

Relebohile Mofokeng shines at Gauteng Sports Awards

South African Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng has once again made headlines after his rumoured relationship with Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa.

The 20-year-old soccer star recently shined at the 13th edition of the Gauteng Sports Awards, which took place on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at the University of Johannesburg.

According to Daily Sun, the sharp player from Sharpville won the Sports Personality of the Year award, which was voted for by the public. Mofokeng outdid finalists Akani Simbine, Dricus Du Plessis, Ronwen Williams, and Tatjana Smith, awarded a VW Polo Vivo, though he couldn't collect it in person. His proud mom accepted the car on his behalf.

Who is Relebohile Mofokeng

Relebohile Mofokeng is a professional football player born on 23 October 2004. Mofokeng progressed through the Transnet School of Excellence before a transfer arrangement between South African Premier Division sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates was met.

Mofokeng joined Orlando Pirates, and teammate Siyabonga Mabena joined the Mamelodi Sundowns. Mofokeng integrated well into the academy of Orlando Pirates, impressing with the reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge and being invited to train with the first team.

Relebohile Mofokeng could wear a special jersey

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have tipped Relebohile Mofokeng to wear their iconic number 10 jersey.

The squad number has been retired from the PSL to honour club legend Jomo Sono, and fans backed Mofokeng to one day wear the iconic jersey. The 19-year-old playmaker debuted for his club last year, and his sensational skills have earned him praise from both Pirates and rival fans. Since the beginning of the season, he had already played against Royal AM.

