‘Skeem Saam’ Star Lethabo Mekoa and Orlando Pirates Player Relebohile Mofokeng Spark Dating Rumours
- Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa and Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng sparked dating rumours
- This was after a video of them together after an Orlando Pirates game trended on social media
- Many netizens were convinced that the two stars were dating, and others had mixed reactions regarding the video
Yet another dating rumour regarding two young stars has been fuelled on social media.
Actress Lethabo Mekoa and Relebohile Mofokeng spark dating rumours
The 20-year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder and winger Relebohile Mofokeng, alongside Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa, trended on social media.
The two stars made headlines on social media after they recently sparked dating rumours after an online user, @MzuraVanie, posted a video of them together after an Orlando Pirates match on their Twitter (X) page.
The video was captioned:
"Ntswaki should stay away from our Mofokeng, we don't want All rise."
Watch the video below:
SA convinced the two stars are dating
Shortly after the video made rounds on social media, many netizens were convinced that the two personalities were in a relationship. See some of the comments below:
@MzuraVanie commented:
"Jose should take his phone and ground him, after a game straight to the hotel no celebrations for him."
@ntoxiiee responded:
"Nkosiyam he said he will call her."
@Tshikhwishini said:
"SOmeone please take his phone away."
@SiboneloSquire replied:
"He won't tell us that he chowed, but his performance drop will be among the first signs. He must be protected."
@djstago mentioned:
"Eish Eish we have a new problem here."
@molefe23op tweeted:
"Someone call her parents and let them know she is not studying but going to the stadium...Thibang fast fast."
@mouga_l shared:
"I think she is a shoplifter. Can SAPS arrest her quick quick. I don't want anything distracting our boy."
Relebohile Mofokeng could wear a special jersey
As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have tipped Relebohile Mofokeng to wear their iconic number 10 jersey.
The squad number has been retired from the PSL to honour club legend Jomo Sono, and fans backed Mofokeng to one day wear the iconic jersey.
