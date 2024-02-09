Get to know Ntswaki from Skeem Saam: Real name and age

Ntswaki from Skeem Saam is described as an unruly teenager whose storyline captures the attention of all who watch the South African drama series. The actress behind the destructive on-screen figure is a far cry from her character, with success in pageantry, too. Who is the talented actress behind the character?

Ntswaki’s real name is Lethabo Mekoa, who was also in her teens. The parallels of their lives seemingly end there, and Lethabo has gone on to achieve success outside of her rising acting career. Here is Ntswaki’s biography as well as aspects of her life in detail.

Lethabo Mekoa's profile summary and bio

Ntswaki from Skeem Saam made a name for herself outside the popular TV show when she won Miss Teen RGP (Regional Gauteng Province) 2023. Lethabo thanked her friends and family for the support, and her win has shown that Lethabo's dreams are more significant than acting.

Lethabo Mekoa's personal life

The rising star is relatively new to the limelight, only joining Skeem Saam in 2022. Her short time in the public eye limits information on her personal life, but here are some limited, widely reported facts.

How old is Lethabo Mekoa in real life?

Ntswaki’s age in real life is 19 at the time of writing, born on September 14, 2004. Lethabo will be 20 on September 14, 2024; her zodiac sign is Virgo.

How old is Ntswaki on Skeem Saam? The actress's on-screen character was 15 years old and in grade 9 when she first took on the role in 2022.

Who is the mother of Ntswaki?

Ntswaki's mother on Skeem Saam is Melita, a TV figure as controversial as her daughter. Regarding her real parents, Lethabo mentioned that her father is from Mpumalanga and that her mother is from Vryburg.

Lethabo Mekoa’s parents are believed to live in Pretoria, currently Gauteng; Lethabo was born and bred in the area. The actress has expressed that people are usually surprised to learn where she is from.

Ntswaki from Skeem Saam’s husband

Despite the actress's love life trending online, no information regarding Ntswaki from Skeem Saam’s boyfriend in real life is available. It is believed that Lethabo Mekoa is single as of 2024.

Lethabo Mekoa's career

Lethabo Mekoa entered the scene when she took on the role of mischievous young teen Ntswaki on Skeem Saam in 2022. Since then, the actress's fame and online presence have grown, and she has publicly acknowledged that her role made her a household name in South Africa.

During an interview with Wealthy Myambo in 2023, Lethabo mentioned that she bought her first car with cash at 18, thanks to her massive success on Skeem Saam. The rising star first joined an agency in Grade 7, but she did not initially have serious hopes of acting, as she wanted to be a doctor.

How did Lethabo land her Skeem Saam role?

Lethabo's agent had told her about the role she auditioned for but only heard back after three months. Lethabo had forgotten about the role when her agent called her to confirm she got the part.

Lethabo only initially told her mother that she got the part and chose not to share it with anyone else, including her father. Instead, she let some of her loved ones be pleasantly surprised after seeing her on the small screen.

The actress expressed that the filming process is more intricate than it may seem, with the finished product not showing how much work goes on behind the scenes.

Skeem Saam's working environment

In the same interview referenced above regarding Lethabo's career, the actress said there are usually more than ten people in the room during shooting. Despite feeling comfortable, Lethabo felt pressure to perform at her best and prove she was the best fit for the role. Overall, she enjoys working on the hit show's set.

Lethabo Mekoa's pageantry

As mentioned, Lethabo Mekoa won Miss Teen RGP (Regional Gauteng Province) in 2023. She mentioned that it was her first try at professional pageantry, as she only did fashion and runway shows for fun. She won the competition with the 'Miss Teen RGP Personality' and 'Public Choice' categories.

Lethabo Mekoa's education

According to The Report, Lethabo attended Ikhwezilethemba Primary School and then moved to Laerskool General Jacques Pienaar. She then attended Prestige College for her high school education and won three awards.

The young star also attended The International Arts Talent Showcase in September 2021 and is in her second year of studying psychology as of 2024. However, the learning institution still needs to be confirmed.

Social media profiles

As of February 5, 2024, Ntswaki from Skeem Saam’s Instagram page has 619K followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 285 followers.

Lethabo Mekoa's career is still in its infancy, but the actress has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in entertainment. When not dominating the TV screens, she wins pageants and broadens her horizons for bigger and better things.

