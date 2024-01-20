5 fascinating facts about Kay Bikitsha from The Queen

Kamvelihle Kay Kikitsha is a standout actor who is part of a new wave of talent taking over the South African entertainment industry by storm. She is most known for her roles in The Queen and Gqeberha: The Empire. Where did Kay Bikitsha's love for acting begin?

Kay Bikitsha’s role in The Queen gave her a wider fanbase and critical acclaim. Photo: @kay.bikitsha on Instagram (modified by author)

Kay may be a successful actor now, but she faced adversity while her grandmother raised her in a small Eastern Cape town after her parents passed away. Here, we detail Kay Bikitsha’s biography before going into the actor's life growing up.

Kay Bikitsha's profile summary and bio

Full name Kamvelihle Kikitsha Nickname ‘Kay’ Date of birth 2000 (date and month unknown) Age 24 years old in 2024 Birthplace Mthatha, Eastern Cape Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actor Education Stirling High School and the University of Johannesburg Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Facts like Kay Bikitsha’s net worth and relationships are shrouded in mystery. Kay has divulged information regarding her passion for the entertainment industry and life growing up but prefers keeping specific facts out of the public eye.

Five facts about Kay Bikitsha

The actor has become a widely loved and recognised local figure on the small screen, but who is she behind the camera? Here are five facts about Kay Bikitsha before we discuss other aspects of her life.

Her grandmother raised Kay Bikitsha in a small village. Photo: @kay.bikitsha on Instagram (modified by author)

1. Kay Bikitsha comes from humble beginnings

Born in Mthatha but raised in the KuGatyana region of Willowvale, Eastern Cape, the future entertainer grew up in a small town and was raised by her grandmother, who sold sweets. Kay drew inspiration from actors like Yonela Duze and Nambitha Mpumlwana and would guilt trip her grandmother into giving her sweets by acting, an early sign of her love for drama.

2. Her love of acting was apparent at a young age

Discovering her love of acting in her adolescence, Kay was taken for drama lessons when she was in Grade 6 at Gonubie Primary School. Kay states the first 'big role' she can recall is when she played Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare in Grade 7.

3. She dropped drama and chose another path in college

Kay said she dropped drama soon after she starred in Shakespeare but went on to write, direct and produce for the Ubuntu Cultural Society and Xhosa Cultural Society at Stirling High School. Kay obtained a BCom in Marketing Management at the University of Johannesburg.

4. Kay auditioned for a different role to who she plays on Gqeberha: The Empire

Although most fans know Kay as Nozuko Mxenge on Gqeberha: The Empire, it was not the role she initially auditioned for. Kay said she auditioned for the role of Nobomi a couple of times but felt she could not bring her strong character to life. To her surprise (as she mentioned how nervous she was during the auditions), she landed the role of Nozuko, which many consider her breakout role.

5. The actor frequently credits God for her milestones

Kay is religious and follows Christianity. She will often post about her love for God online, thanking him for what she holds dear, including her successful career, siblings, and other positive aspects.

Details of Kay Bikitsha’s personal life

There are talks of Kay Bikitsha’s child and potential husband, but this has not been confirmed, like many other facts about Kay's life. Who is the successful woman behind the camera? Here is what we know about her private life.

Although online rumours indicate whether Kay is married or has any children, she has not confirmed having a husband or kids. Photo: @kay.bikitsha on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kay Bikitsha’s age

Kay Bikitsha’s birthday is not known. However, it is reported that she was born in 2000, making her 24 years old in 2024.

Kay Bikitsha’s career

Kay Bikitsha’s role in The Queen is one of her most widely discussed roles, but it was not her first. The talented actor was first cast as '2 Sly' on the first season of Umbuso, a stepping stone for more successful roles to come.

Social media profiles

Kay Bikitsha’s Instagram page has 113K followers as of January 15, 2024. Her TikTok page has 61K followers as of January 15, 2024.

Kay Bikitsha may have only become a household name in the last few years, but her growing career in entertainment shows that she has a bright future ahead of her.

