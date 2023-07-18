After just one season, Gqeberha The Empire is allegedly coming to an abrupt end because of a few speculated reasons

Since day one of the show being announced, there has been nothing but drama, and it seems as though things have gotten worse

A few of the speculated reasons for his is actors allegedly complaining about being underpaid and so forth

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Fans of the IsiXhosa series Gqeberha The Empire, will be disappointed to find out that the show might be coming to an end.

Loudmouths told the media that they were allegedly left starving on set and were underpaid. Image: @zandilemsutwana, @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Unresolved issues involving ill-treatment and alleged pay the rumoured cause of this

According to ZiMoja, the problems which marred the telenovela since the beginning only worsened as time went by.

The news publication reported that the series might not continue and will allegedly come to an end after just one season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An actor on the show who opted to remain anonymous told the publication that they had to move to Port Elizabeth but were placed in "dumps" to live in.

The alleged actor said things were worse for some of the cat members.

Another actor complained about not being given transport money to travel to the city.

Grievances lead to the show allegedly reaching its end

Even though the rumour was not communicated to the team by the production, hearsay indicated that the show would not continue.

An actor reportedly was left frustrated after hearing this because they had to base their lives in PE for an entire year.

The publication further added that some actors starve on set, and others are allegedly underpaid.

Problems arose well before the series was shot

Phil Mphela had once revealed that the Eastern Cape government funded the series for R86 million, but a lot of actors complained about not getting paid.

The series replaced The Queen on Mzansi Magic.

Another series bites the dust, The River ends after 6 Seasons

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, The River has ended after six season.

Netizens smelled drama when the main actors started leaving one by one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News