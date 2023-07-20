Some reports stated that Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier had passed away on Tuesday, 18 July

His family has since released a statement debunking these claims and labelled them as false and hurtful

The Hope actor is reportedly on life support, and the doctors cannot do more for him

The family of actor Bradley Olivier have released a statement addressing the reports and speculations that he has died.

'Binnelanders' has also released a statement stating that the actor is on life support after being admitted to hospital on Monday. Image: @bradley_olivier

Bradley Olivier is still alive but chances of recovery are allegedly slim

In a statement, Binnelanders shared that Bradley has been on life support since his hospital admission. He is at the Life Flora Hospital, receiving the best medical care.

"Over the past 2 days, Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora Hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible.

Family asks people to join them in remembering Bradley and to stop spreading false rumours

The statement continues by asking for privacy during this challenging period. They also urge people to refrain from spreading false information.

"We kindly ask the media and the public to refrain from spreading speculation or engaging in sensationalism. We understand the interest in Bradley Olivier's condition, but it is crucial to prioritize compassion and respect for the family's wishes."

Netizens send their well wishes to Bradley, express heartbreak over the news

Taking to the comments section of the Facebook post by Binnelanders, netizens said:

Gill Hatzin said:

"That is such sad news! Loved him on Binnelanders. Praying for his family, colleagues and friends."

Deirdre Caine Van Staden said:

Heilie van Tonder o sad. Wishing his family, friends and colleagues all the best during this very difficult time. He is an amazing actor with great talent and will be missed." said:

Heilie van Tonder

"He is an amazing actor. His family is in my prayers."

Suretta Lubbe Goncalves said

"This is indeed sad news. Praying for him and his loved ones."

