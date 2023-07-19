A UJ graduate celebrated his latest qualification in a post that left many inspired

The man obtained a master's in engineering and attributed his success to the Almighty for strengthening him

Netizens also shared their educational journey and said that his post encouraged them to continue

A young man celebrated a big win after he got his masters. Image: @mrf7exclusion

A young man with his Master's degree attributed his big win to God and said he passed by His grace.

The University of Johannesburg alumni shared his achievement on TikTok and was given a round of applause for being able to walk home with such a treasured qualification.

Man celebrates Master's degree on TikTok

The man, @mrf7exclusion, shared his accomplishment on a Tiktok video that reached almost 400K views.

In the video, the graduate receives his Master's at his graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg. He stood among his fellow alumni as he proudly received his degree.

Cornerstone Institute reported that in 2021 only 6% of South Africans have degrees. This meant that just over 1.7 million people were proud owners of degrees, and a further 6% had diplomas.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi celebrates man for achieving his Master's

Netizens praised him and were proud of his achievement.

Mlangeni said:

"Vele ube Minister of electricity once."

Mrs M added:

"You are degreed, honoured and mastered."

Sethokomele Khumalo was inspired.

"Congratulations. You are such an inspiration."

Dee was also inspired.

"I have a Diploma in engineering. Next year I am furthering my studies. I'm so inspired."

Sizie was at the celebration.

"I attended this ceremony at UJ for one of my brothers. Amazing."

