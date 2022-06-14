A young man recently took to social media to announce graduating with his B achelor of S cience qualification

B S The University of Free State graduate shared three photos of himself and his loved ones looking smart at the event

He bagged a degree in statistics and economics, and Mzansi netizens gathered in the comments to wish him well

A University of Free State graduate smiled all the way to the graduation stage as he collected his hard-earned degree.

A young man realised his academic goal as he obtained his degree. Image: @agobakwe_m/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @agobakwe_m shared the great milestone online as posted photos of himself looking smart in his formal wear and grad attire as he was conferred with his Bachelor of Science qualification. He also included a photo of himself and two special loved ones who attended the prestigious event.

“A BSc in Statistics and Economics has been conquered onto Financial Law Planning,” he wrote on the post.

Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today, and this young man is going places.

South African online users were overjoyed for the young man who finally realised his academic goal.

Check out some of the comments on @agobakwe_m’s tweet:

@SongoButhelezi

“Congratulations. Mam Mboweni still looks so beautiful. She was my class teacher in high school. What a lovely lady she was. Please send my regards, Somanco.”

@tanatswanicolee wrote:

“Hey, that’s my Uni, well done dear ❤️❤️”

@LenkaBula reacted:

“Congratulations, leadership.”

@Khanyis13165135 shared:

“Awusemuhle love your smile.”

@Sydwell_RSA responded:

“Izinja madoda .”

@Lee_Simz said:

“It’s the roses beside you for me ❤️ Congratulations .”

@MoletenyaneM commented:

“Congratulations Boet, only kovsie knows the feeling.”

