A young man took to social media to share his and his bae’s latest apartment upgrade and personal win

In two Twitter posts, he shared how he and his girlfriend saved up money over a few months in order to furnish their balcony

He expressed his delight at the tradition of having Sunday braai’s together and Mzansi netizens were happy for them

Few feelings compare to the sense of fulfillment one experiences after finally achieving a desired goal. A young gent proudly took to social media to show off his newly furnished balcony.

Twitter user @Vladislav_Sita shared posts revealing how he and his girlfriend were able to save up money over a couple of months so that they could finally buy furniture for their balcony at their apartment.

A couple's personal win after saving up for months had Saffas feeling delighted for them. Image: @Vladislav_Sita/Twitter

He shared photos of their beautiful space as well as his excitement at the birth of their new Sunday braai tradition.

“My kind of Sunday I’m having a great time doing life with this woman ❤️,” he wrote.

South African social media users were overjoyed for the couple and their impressive accomplishment as they navigate life together.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the positive responses below:

@Tshepan24305679 responded:

“And she’s so beautiful I hope you won’t change on her.”

@Stegzz_ replied:

“Yessiisss you have clocked life!”

@le6ohang said:

“Dawg, everything is perfect. even the girlfriend .”

@2Cute_MERCEDES commented:

“This is how God intended Sundays to be.”

@ke_clemie wrote:

“there is nothing more beautiful than chilling with your lady and having drinks while having a Braai. Lol, now I see how excited you were.”

