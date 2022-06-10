A man was taken aback by his woman’s sweet gestures on his birthday – she went all out to make him feel special

Twitter user @SoupLorrd is the lucky man who got treated like a king on his special day by his beautiful lady

Social media users showered our guy Soup with birthday wishes and reminded him of what a winner bae he has

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There is nothing more special than feeling treasured in a relationship. A man felt like a million bucks on his birthday when his woman went all out to make him know just how much she loves him. The whopping gesture had him shedding tears.

Twitter user @SoupLorrd is the lucky man who got treated like a king on his special day by his beautiful lady. Iamge: Twitter / @SoupLorrd

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @SoupLorrd shared some awesome pictures showing to what lengths his bae went to make his birthday memorable. She got him a giant inflatable birthday banner, a smart watch and the CUTEST cake. We know our guy felt all the feels, this is adorable.

“This lady is everything!!! best birthday ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you my landlord ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users let the man know that he has a keeper

Seeing the smile on his face left many buzzing for the respect she clearly has for him. Love is a beautiful thing and people let the good man know that he has a keeper. They also showered him with birthday wishes.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@priincess_mixed said:

“Space people because y’all are out of this world ”

@auntynaynay said:

“Happy birthday to you Soup, hope you will have a blessed one ”

@Kumalo_Switch said:

“Happy Birthday Soup . Damn please take me up on that suggestion that your girl needs to publish a gf manual for our sisters hey.

“More life mate ”

@WhiteboyKat said:

Romance is alive: smitten guy says he loves taking bae to the salon, SA women want more men like him

In related news, Briefly News reported that @SpheBhengu's post on social media probably caused a lot of relationship troubles. The netizen stated that he enjoys being a boyfriend and one of his favourite things to do is take his woman to the salon.

The lovebird says he watches her as she gets her hair done. Some Saffa women seem to think that more men like @SpheBhengu are needed in the rainbow nation while others believe that salon time is alone time.

Local men took to his comments to express their love for their women by sharing all the amazing and unique things they love doing as a couple.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News