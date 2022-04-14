A recent University of Johannesburg graduate took to social media to announce the news of bagging his engineering degree

In the inspiring Twitter post, @makofan3 revealed that becoming an engineer was inspired by his father

Scores of South African cyber citizens engaged with the post, congratulating the young gent on his new qualification

Education is our passport to the future and a recent University of Johannesburg graduate has secured his. Inspired Saffas poured in congratulations for Khumo Makofane's recent academic milestones as he followed in the footsteps of his late father.

Online user Khumo took to Twitter to share images from his graduation as he collected his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (with Information Technology endorsement) after years of hard work and dedication.

Peeps showed love to a man who recently bagged his engineering degree. Image: @makofan3/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young man proudly captioned the post:

“Engineer like my father.”

Speaking to Briefly News he shared that this achievement means a lot to him as well as his family as it is the culmination of a lot of hard work, pain and sacrifice.

"My dad, a civil engineer himself, passed on when I was in grade 11 and our lives changed very quickly and drastically. We had to move from where we lived and my siblings had to change schools.

"My marks plunged that year too and the varsity dream looked farther away. But I managed to pick myself up and matriculate with 3 distinctions," shared Khumo.

After high school the 22 year old from Soshanguve, enrolled at UJ. Closer to realising his dreams, he shared that he did face some bumps along the journey.

"Having been funded by NSFAS in his first year and them releasing the funds only months after the academic year had started, proved challenging but I worked hard enough to secure a bursary that year."

The news of Khumo's accomplishment had social media abuzz with excitement as peeps congratulated the University of Johannesburg graduate.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@johny_theblessd reacted:

“I say congratulations.”

@ZwaneNokwazi said:

“Congratulations futhi uyabukeka.”

@noni_mfusi wrote:

“From a complete stranger to another: Congratulations fellow UJ Alumni and o montle my gosh.”

@BathatheMajor_2 responded:

“Congrats. I wanna be like you but maths is nyising me.”

@Modise_Phumo84 shared:

“I don't know you but I'm proud.”

@sanelem21252712 reacted:

“Like a beast! Congrats and all the best for the journey ahead.”

