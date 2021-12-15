Mzansi Feels for Engineering Graduate Who Sells Oranges, Offer Job Opportunities

A local chemical graduate is looking for a job and social media users are sharing ideas on where he can look for a job

The guy’s photograph is circulating on social media as it is posted by Kulani and he says the lad has a qualification in engineering

Mzansi networkers are already sharing job opportunities with the local guy and some are sharing their advice with him

South Africans are now sharing ideas as they look to help a local graduate who is jobless. The guy is a chemical engineering graduate but he is struggling to find a job.

As posted by Kulani on Twitter, the guy can be seen with a placard around his neck, saying he pleads with anyone who can help him get a job. The guy also sells oranges on a busy road. Generous South Africans are already sharing contacts and job offers from the engineering sector.

South Africans are sharing job offers with a local graduate who is now selling oranges. Image: @KuklanoCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Briefly News is attracted to this viral post and we select a few courageous reactions from touched locals. @KulaniCool wrote on his page”:

“Help a graduate.”

The post reads:

@ZukoMbasa91 said:

“Dawg we are also grads, go to a retail store, pride won't help u in anyway.”

@Guotas said:

“Retail can't hire all of us, but the field can, this guy went to the direct sunlight, is there any pride about being on a street. Do you know how many rejections does this guy go through to sell that bag? You are talking from retail aircon.. point of view I see.”

@Luvuyo6029 said:

“If God can bless us with our own companies, that's why our white colleagues don't take seriously at work cause every day they see one of us looking for work, but God will bless South Africa.”

@Megafuntweets said:

“This usually happens if you leave school without ever doing exceptionally well at your internship. I always advise these kids to put in the extra effort at internship so the people that make the hiring decisions will notice them and take them in full time after graduation.”

@KhamyMulaudzi said:

“We have a lot of graduates who are unemployed you know why ? Because all these companies want experience and they don't care where you get it or how you get they just want experience.”

Source: Briefly.co.za