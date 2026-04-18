In the year 2022, Lulo Cafe's bedroom business was leaked for the world to see, and he has finally spoken out about this

The tape was leaked by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, whose account got suspended from X (formerly Twitter)

Many people sided with Lulo after he spoke out, with fans offering mixed reactions to the scandal and how he handled it

South African DJ Lulo Cafe addressed the viral leaked tape. Image: Lulocafe

Source: Instagram

An explicit video of DJ Lulo Cafe went viral in 2022, with celebrity blogger Musa Khawula violating some of Twitter's rules after he leaked it.

The tape was shared by Lulo's former partner; however, it was Musa who leaked it online and had his account suspended.

Lulo Cafe responds to leaked adult tape

Speaking to DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week (WAW), Lulo Cafe finally spoke about the drama and how it affected his private relationships.

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"That was just a matter of trusting people in your private space, and they decide that they are going to [betray you]," he said.

DJ Fresh mentioned how he was worried about his well-being, seeing how he posted a cryptic post.

"I was feeling like I let people down. That was not the type of people I usually allow into my life. Clearly, I misstepped," he added. "I was just like, I am sorry, this was not me. I needed to switch off for like a day or two."

The scandal is now a laughing matter, as Lulo and Fresh joked about how he bounced back and went back on-air. He also expressed gratitude and appreciated the people who helped him move past the drama.

"Did she apologise for this?" asked DJ Fresh, to which Lulo replied, "I did not speak to her."

At the time, Lulo apologised and even deactivated his X account: "I’m ok, I was just apologising to those I’ve let down. I just need some time, and I will be ok."

Mzansi reacts to Lulo Cafe's interview

Below are some of the reactions from online users

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Lulo is a classic example of how a man can be super clean and still be straight. He’s always been soft spoken and very articulate. Great to see the grey hairs."

@nozi03 asked:

"Awoa, why is he moving like this now. What happened to him? I thought he was."

@ZandileMamiya responded:

"Shame he even left X because of this."

@ontie_ODM said:

"This could have possibly been one of his lowest moments, honestly."

Celeb scandals that rocked social media

In a previous report from Briefly News, the year 2023 was a very dramatic year, but these celebrity scandals topped the trends list and kept everyone glued to their smartphone screens.

These included Cyan Boujee's leaked explicit tape, Jub Jub's high-profile arrest, and Kelly Khumalo's heated SAMAs rant.

Lulo Cafe's tape was not the only one, as more celebrities had their privacy violated.

Source: Briefly News