A leaked WhatsApp screenshot shared on social media revealed what Scotts Maphuma allegedly charges per booking

An event organiser offered up to R45,000 to book the Gijima hitmaker for a restaurant gig, only to be turned away over the budget

The figure sparked fierce debate online, with many questioning whether the Amapiano star commands that kind of price

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Scotts Maphuma’s alleged booking fee was leaked on social media. Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

A leaked private WhatsApp conversation has put Scotts Maphuma at the centre of a heated online debate after his alleged booking fee circulated widely on social media.

On 22 July 2026, X user @Tidoo_Wax shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a chat between an event organiser and someone saved in their contacts as "Scotts Maphuma Bo..." — seemingly a bookings representative for the Amapiano artist. In the conversation, a message prompts the organiser to provide the artist's name, venue details and event date, along with their budget.

How much is Scotts Maphuma's booking fee?

The organiser stated a budget of between R30,000 and R40,000 for a restaurant event in September, only to be told the star was unavailable for that price point. Desperate to make it work, they pushed the offer to R45,000. The response was blunt.

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"Ah, my brother, that's low. He charges R150K," the bookings representative replied.

Stunned, the organiser asked whether the R150,000 rate applied to indoor events. The response confirmed: "Yes, my brother."

Briefly News previously published a breakdown of South African celebrity booking fees. If the leaked figure is accurate, Scotts Maphuma would rank among the country's highest-paid performers, commanding more than rapper Nasty C at R100,000, Kwesta at R85,000 and even DJ Maphorisa at R75,000.

See the WhatsApp screenshot below.

Mzansi questions Scotts Maphuma’s booking fee

The screenshot spread rapidly across X, drawing in thousands of opinions. Some users connected the revelation to the star's recently flaunted multi-million-rand BMW, joking that the hefty fee might simply be covering his car repayments. However, a sizeable portion of the commentary was far less charitable, with critics questioning his talent and the quality of his music.

ChriExcelTrans said:

"Paying R150K for Scotts Maphuma is diabolical."

DxnTabz asked:

"Is he even worth 150K? Guys are just overpricing themselves."

tintswalo__ roasted Scotts Maphuma:

"Mind you, his music is a mess."

Katleho_Yeezy reacted:

"Not a hater but he's crazy."

Mandlapawas was stunned:

"So if Scott charges R150k, how much are the big artists charging?"

Mzansi questioned whether Scotts Maphuma's apparent booking fee reflected his value. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo hints at her booking fee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zee Nxumalo teasing her booking fee.

The Amapiano sensation joked about how much she charges for events, comparing the amount to a popular car.

Source: Briefly News