An old photo of Somizi and Mohale wearing matching Rich Mnisi outfits resurfaced on X on 19 July 2026, instantly going viral

The throwback snap reignited memories of SA's most publicised celebrity divorce and the brand's notoriously steep price tags

Mzansi flooded the comments with hilarious reactions, turning the couple's former luxury flex into a full-blown meme moment

Fashion powerhouse Somizi and Entrepreneur, Model, Actor, Mohale Motaung. Photos: Noam Galai/Getty Images, @Mohale Motaung

Source: UGC

An old photo of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung posing in coordinated Rich Mnisi fits has resurfaced on X, and Mzansi cannot keep it together.

The image, which made the rounds again on 19 July 2026, shows the former couple looking every bit the power duo they once appeared to be, dressed head to toe in matching pieces from South Africa's most talked-about luxury fashion house.

Given how spectacularly their marriage unravelled in a storm of leaked audio and very public accusations, the photo hit differently.

Somizi and Mohale: SA's most dramatic 'divorce'

Their relationship was once the stuff of reality TV dreams. Somizi and Mohale's star-studded wedding special aired on Showmax and had the whole country glued to their screens.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

But what followed was anything but a fairy tale: allegations, leaked recordings, and a drawn-out, bitter split that dominated headlines for months in 2022.

Today, old photos of the pair looking blissfully in love function less as nostalgia and more as a cautionary meme template.

The Rich Mnisi factor

The designer element adds an extra layer of irony. Rich Mnisi is a brand you do not casually stumble into.

Wearing a coordinated Rich Mnisi couple's set was not just a fashion statement; it was a full financial declaration. In hindsight, that context makes the photo even more potent as internet comedy.

See the photo that sent Mzansi into a spin: View the post on X here.

Public reactions

Mzansi did not hold back in the comments. Here is how people reacted:

@she_JD14:

"The other one was using the other one so they become famous but deep down they knew this hom0 thing aint for them"

@ID\_:

"Before Lord Mkhwanazi closed the tap"

@LindaJo9\_:

"I still remember, most expensive jersey."

@THULIIIII\_:

"Covid-19 chronicles, the wedding was vaccinated and it ended"

Somizi and Mohale wearing the same jersey infront of a plane. Photos: @mr_shimmy

Source: Twitter

Somizi Mhlongo claimed he was happier growing up poor

Briefly News shared details about Somizi Mhlongo's candid reflection on the emotional impact of wealth and fame, as he compares his current life to his happier childhood marked by poverty.

In his recent TikTok video, he expressed a longing for the peace and joy of his past, revealing the burdens of success that have overshadowed his achievements.

Source: Briefly News