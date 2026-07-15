Somizi Mhlongo opened up about the emotional toll that fame and wealth have taken on his peace of mind

The former Idols SA judge and Metro FM host said his childhood, though marked by poverty, was filled with more genuine happiness than his current life

Fans and followers flooded the comments with reactions, with many relating to his raw and honest confession

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Somizi Mhlongo opened up about the burden of wealth. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

There is a version of success that looks perfect from the outside but feels hollow on the inside, and Somizi Mhlongo knows it all too well. In a deeply personal TikTok video posted on 9 July 2026, the media personality set aside the celebrity persona to have an honest conversation about what wealth has actually cost him in terms of joy.

Somizi, best known as a flamboyant powerhouse, a multi-talented media personality and veteran broadcaster, has long been one of South Africa's most recognisable entertainers. Yet behind the glittering public image lies a man wrestling with a truth he did not see coming.

Somizi Mhlongo remembers his childhood

Growing up in a household that did not have much, Somizi held tightly to the belief that financial success would bring lasting happiness. He worked his way up, broke the cycle of poverty his family had known, and built a life that many could only dream of. But reaching the other side left him questioning everything.

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"I grew up poor, from a family that was full of love and warmth. We were so happy that I even forgot I was poor, but I was still poor. And all my life, I said to myself that I am going to be one of those who will break the generational curse of poverty."

He did exactly that. However, the fulfilment he had anticipated never quite arrived.

"I am on the other side right now. Nope! I don't understand, or think that we will ever find complete peace in this day and age. Comparing when I was still young, I was still happier, but poor. Now I am richer, but not completely happy."

Somizi Mhlongo says he misses the peace and happiness that came with being poor. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi opened up about the heavy toll of his success, admitting that despite having everything he could ever want, true peace of mind continues to elude him. Feeling completely overwhelmed by mounting pressures and the ill wishes of his critics, the media personality expressed a desperate need to step away from the spotlight. He candidly shared his exhaustion with being a safety net for others, stating:

"I need a break from the people who look up to me for survival. I need a break from the people who think I have it all and that they can come get whatever they want. I need a break from people who just pick up their phones and ask for help because they know I can help."

Reflecting on his childhood, Somizi expressed a longing to return to the simple peace of his younger years, even if it meant being entirely on his own. His emotional vulnerability also touched on deeper spiritual struggles, as he questioned the presence of a God when so many of His children are left to endure suffering on earth.

Watch Somizi Mhlongo's video below.

Somizi Mhlongo shares powerful message with fans

In more Somizi Mhlongo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's powerful message about appreciating those who bring joy to one's life.

Fans drew inspiration from his profound remarks and admired Mhlongo for spreading wisdom.

Source: Briefly News