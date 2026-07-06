Somizi Mhlongo turned heads with bold Sompire Femme creations at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026

Celebrities including Zola Mhlongo, DJ Tira, Gugu Khathi and Anele Zondo wore the designer's eye-catching looks

Fashion designer Zoe praised Somizi's fearless approach to couture and storytelling through fashion

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When it comes to fashion, playing it safe has never been part of Somizi Mhlongo's DNA. The media personality and designer once again proved why he's one of South Africa's most exciting creative forces at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire Femme dressed some of Mzansi's top stars at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This year's Country Allure theme inspired plenty of memorable looks, but Somizi's Sompire Femme creations stood out for their theatrical silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and unmistakable flair. Dressing some of Mzansi's biggest celebrities, he once again reminded fashion lovers that fashion should be bold, expressive and unforgettable.

Zola Mhlongo embraces fearless glamour

Metro FM presenter Zola Mhlongo once again placed her trust in Somizi, continuing a successful styling partnership that has produced several standout red-carpet moments, including the Metro FM Music Awards.

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For the Durban July, Zola stunned in a dramatic couture creation that balanced elegance with confidence. Sharing the look on Instagram, Somizi wrote:

"BOLD. BEAUTIFUL. BRAVE. that's Me. That's Zola. That's @sompire_femme."

The look perfectly captured both Zola's confidence and Somizi's signature love for high-impact fashion.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi showcase Somizi's versatility

Somizi also proved that his creativity extends far beyond women's fashion.

DJ Tira challenged the designer to create a standout menswear look, and the result was a sophisticated navy coat elevated by breathtaking beadwork across the back. The masterpiece featured more than 15,000 glass beads arranged into a portrait of the Afrotainment boss in the colours of the South African flag.

Explaining the inspiration behind the design, Somizi wrote:

"@djtira said I wanna put u to a test. Can u make clothes for Men. I said bring it on. Oh what a canvas he is... The bead art at the back. I discovered this young man from Tembisa, @_kgaugeloshai and oh my word did he not deliver? Over 15,000 glass beads to create Tira's portrait in South African colours."

DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, was equally captivating in an elegant forest-green floor-length gown featuring structured leather detailing. According to Somizi, she decided to work with him after seeing the sketches he had created for her husband.

Together, the couple delivered one of the day's most polished fashion moments.

Anele Zondo serves couture with a country twist

Rapper and media personality Anele Zondo, popularly known as Ney The Bae, also stepped out in a striking Sompire Femme creation.

Her figure-hugging gown paid homage to the Country Allure theme with sculptural horse-inspired detailing and a dramatic flowing hemline. The design blended glamour, storytelling and theatrical craftsmanship, hallmarks of Somizi's couture aesthetic.

Somizi Mhlongo dressed Anele Zondo at the 2026 Durban July. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi proves he's a force in South African fashion

From sculptural silhouettes and rich textures to intricate beadwork and dramatic proportions, Somizi once again delivered one of the strongest designer portfolios at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

His creations celebrated individuality while staying true to the event's theme, cementing Sompire Femme's growing reputation as a fashion label unafraid to push creative boundaries.

Fashion designer Zoe Bhozza weighs in

Speaking to Briefly News, fashion designer Zoe Bhozza praised Somizi's work, saying his designs embodied the fearless creativity that makes the Durban July one of Africa's biggest fashion stages.

"Somizi understands that Durban July fashion is about telling a story, not simply making a beautiful outfit. His designs celebrated craftsmanship, drama and personality while still interpreting the Country Allure theme."

Ndoyisile Sibindi attends Durban July 2026

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zimbabwean influencer Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi has become a talking point on social media after attending the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. The controversial social media influencer was one of the many recognisable faces spotted at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

Ndoyisile Sibindi previously made headlines following reports that he had been arrested for being in the country without the requisite paperwork and faced deportation from South Africa. The Zimbabwe-born influencer set tongues wagging after being spotted at the annual Durban July.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News