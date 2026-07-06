Sol Phenduka's Durban July outfit sparks widespread debate across South African social media

Sol responds to critics after his Durban July look trends on X

Fans defend Sol Phenduka's simple Durban July outfit despite mixed reactions online

Sol Phenduka's Durban July outfit sparked mixed reactions online. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Twitter

Radio personality and podcast host Sol Phenduka has once again found himself trending, but this time it was not because of his outspoken opinions or viral interviews. The Podcast and Chill co-host became the centre of an online fashion debate after sharing pictures of himself dressed for the Durban July.

While many celebrities and influencers arrived in extravagant designer outfits for the glamorous event, Sol opted for a simple, laid-back look that immediately caught social media users' attention. His outfit divided opinions, with some saying it was underwhelming for South Africa's biggest fashion event, while others defended his practical style and praised him for staying true to himself.

Sol Phenduka's Durban July outfit divides Mzansi

Fans were divided over Sol Phenduka's laid-back Durban July look. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Twitter

Sol posted photos of himself on X, confidently showing off his Durban July look. However, the post quickly attracted thousands of reactions as social media users weighed in on whether his outfit matched the occasion.

Some people joked that Sol looked like he was running everyday errands instead of attending one of the country's most fashionable events. Others compared his relaxed style to his Podcast and Chill co-host MacG, suggesting his friend's casual fashion sense was starting to influence him.

@M0rgz___ wrote:

"Bro doesn’t care at all 😂"

@MsunuweANC commented:

"This is how I dress going to the shop to buy bread, underwhelming."

@ThabisoChang added:

"I'm not trying to be funny, but Mac G's style is rubbing off on bro. No care in the World."

Another user, @Pinkylee_cooper, joked:

"Sol ... they didn’t say 'Farmers Market' bethuna 🥺🥺."

@UncensoredPR commented:

"I could have chosen this outfit for you ko Mr Price"

@mfanahlatz: joked:

"@Solphendukaa haaaa haaaa 🤣🤣 you're dressed like you are a plumber going to attend a call out to fix water damage pipes."

@TJTsiane added:

"Not Durban July standard,the outfit is good 4 Bush outing"

See more comments in the X post below:

Sol Phenduka claps back at online fashion critics

Sol was not about to let the criticism slide. Instead of ignoring the comments, he fired back.

Responding to one critic, he wrote:

"Should have stayed home like you huh?"

When another user criticised his appearance, Sol replied:

"You don't even have confidence to post yourself 🤣"

His witty responses earned laughs from many followers, with several praising him for taking the criticism in his stride instead of getting offended.

Fans defend Sol's simple and practical style

While the criticism dominated parts of the conversation, many fans argued that Sol looked neat, comfortable and confident. They insisted that not everyone has to wear flashy designer outfits to enjoy the Durban July.

@D_Molatoli wrote:

"It's a nice clean fit wena Sol, comfortable ungalibele uzixakekisa 👌😊"

@jozeghmpe added:

"The JUMPER suit looks soo cool on you bro..👌"

@Subzhero100 commented:

"This your style Sol, looking dapper 👌"

Another supporter, @MncubeJr, defended the radio personality, saying:

"They don't know the worth of thay fit wena Sol, bayeke 😭"

Others also reminded critics that Sol paid for his own outfit and should be free to dress however he likes. Although opinions remained split, Sol Phenduka once again managed to get Mzansi talking.

Sol Phenduka clears the air about Nota tension

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka has addressed speculation about his apparent tension with Nota Baloyi, saying there is no ongoing feud between them despite their public disagreements. Speaking during an interview, Sol explained that while they have clashed over certain issues and opinions, he does not hold any personal grudge against Nota.

He also acknowledged that disagreements are normal and maintained that he has no interest in dragging the situation further, choosing instead to focus on his career and move forward.

Source: Briefly News