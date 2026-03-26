On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, an old video of Black Coffee was shared on X (Twitter)

Sol Phenduka took to his X account and weighed in on the resurfaced throwback interview of the award-winning South African producer

Several netizens described Black Coffee's journey as inspirational, saying he is now living the dream he once spoke about

Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on an old clip of DJ Black Coffee. Image: realblackcoffee, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka weighed in on a throwback interview of globally acclaimed South African DJ and producer Black Coffee.

DJ Black Coffee has become more than just a South African musician. From winning a Grammy Award to a multi-million residency in Ibiza, Black Coffee is arguably living every DJ’s dream.

A throwback video of the We Dance Again hitmaker before the international fame resurfaced on X (Twitter), and Sol Phenduka could not help but gush.

Sol Phenduka reacts to old DJ Black Coffee interview

On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, X user @hobo_group shared a video of 34-year-old Black Coffee sharing his dream of being an international DJ who is booked and busy.

“You know I would love to have a gig in Paris, then tomorrow, I’m in the township in Tembisa in Joburg. Then the following weekend, I go to London, and then…Because that's the type of DJ I would love to be like, I look up to guys like Louis Vega and think, ‘Wow, that's my life. That's the life I want to live.’ Because that's how much I'm committed to music as well. I wanna be that world icon, and it starts with work, you know, it starts with me making sure everything sounds good in the studio before it's taken to the world,” Black Coffee said in the throwback video.

Watch the video below:

As South Africans reacted to the video, Sol Phenduka expressed awe and admiration. The post was captioned:

“Wow, this is beautiful. Mind you, the man was a superstar in SA already at that time. ❤️”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Black Coffee's interview

In the comments beneath Sol Phenduka’s post, some disagreed that Black Coffee was already a superstar at the time the album was released.

Here are some of the comments:

@KAT_JKC said:

“Famous, yes, superstar, I'm not sure. I mean, if this interview was done in January 2009, his album Home Brewed was not out yet.”

@headaches28 claimed:

“Globally, too, he had signed with Realtone by Frank Roger as his international management.”

@_uncensored_Op remarked:

“And comes DJ Cleo and says this was supposed to be him, but he turned it down. No hate to him, I used to love DJ Cleo. In fact, my first ever cassette I bought was DJ Cleo.”

@MuZi_Zerry shared:

“For being purely a producer, by the way. Now, people who aren’t aware of this Coofla think that he’s just a DJ.”

@its_velisa1 declared:

“Grootman is living his dream.🙏🏽”

@David1million1 remarked:

“#inspired - Law of attraction.”

Sol Phenduka weighed in on an old video of DJ Black Coffee. Image: solphenduka, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee reunite after years of feuding

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Grammy-award-winning former duo Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee officially squashed their beef.

The popular DJs reunited following a years-long feud, which resulted in subtle shade being thrown from both parties.

Source: Briefly News