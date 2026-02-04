On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, it was announced on Instagram that DJ Black Coffee had renewed a contract worth over R160 million

The announcement video featured Black Coffee performing and mingling with global stars like Drake, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz, as well as DJ Euphonik

Fans and fellow DJs flooded the comments with praise for DJ Black Coffee and celebrated his return

Internationally acclaimed South African producer and wheel spinner, DJ Black Coffee, announced that he had renewed a contract worth hundreds of millions of Rand.

This comes days after DJ Black Coffee’s divorce battle with his former wife, Enhle Mbali, dominated headlines after a landmark Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling on antenuptial agreements signed after customary unions.

Regardless of how South Africans felt that DJ Black Coffee would lose his Supreme Court of Appeals application because of the ConCourt ruling, the South African Grammy Award winner is winning in other facets of his life.

DJ Black Coffee renews R160 million gig

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Hi Ibiza shared a video of DJ Black Coffee on its official Instagram account. In the caption, Hi Ibiza announced that it had renewed Black Coffee’s residency. The post was captioned:

“Grateful to continue the journey in 2026 🙏🏿 Eight Chapters, one love.”

The video featured DJ Black Coffee performing during his sets. It also featured moments when he met international celebrities such as Drake, Travis Scott, and Swiss Beatz, as well as his South African counterpart, DJ Euphonik. According to the video, DJ Black Coffee will perform on Saturdays from 2 May to 3 October 2026.

Fans react as DJ Black Coffee renews R160 million gig

Fans and industry colleagues, including DJ Tira, electro duo Gioli & Assia, and DJ Kabila, flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Others expressed that they expected DJ Black Coffee to move to another club.

Here are some of the comments:

twoshades.ofc gushed:

“The GOAT is returning to our favourite place 👑”

_its_jules said:

“I need to go this year 😂😂 I have seen him all over the world but not in Ibiza!”

prxss expressed:

“I really thought you would be at Unvrs, but the king stays at the Hï ⭐️”

ashleybblackmon said:

“Been waiting for this announcement.”

loesmeulenbroeks remarked:

“I’m so happy about this! Saturday nights at Hi are the best! ❤️🔥”

How much does DJ Black Coffee earn during his Hi Ibiza residency?

According to Rave Residence, DJ Black Coffee's residency at Hï Ibiza is one of the world's most lucrative, with reports suggesting he earns approximately €400,000 to £500,000, roughly $400,000 to $600,000 per show.

With a summer-long Saturday residency, his total earnings for an Ibiza season are estimated to exceed €8.4 million, over R160 million.

