Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and DJ Black Coffee publicly show admiration for each other despite personal hardships

Both stars have faced high-profile divorces in recent times that unfolded under public scrutiny

Their ex-partners, Rachel Kolisi and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, maintain respectful interactions, reflecting a focus on family and moving forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi publicly praised DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, calling him a “Grootman” and showing the mutual respect between two of South Africa’s biggest stars going through high-profile divorces.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and DJ Black Coffee have mutual respect. Image:@siyakolisi and @therealblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Both men have faced personal challenges in the public eye. Black Coffee separated from his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, in 2019, while Kolisi announced his split from Rachel Kolisi in 2024. Despite their personal struggles, the rugby star and the Grammy-winning DJ continue to admire each other’s achievements.

Siya Kolisi shows respect for Black Coffee

Kolisi shared a clip of Black Coffee performing at a recent gig on his Instagram Story, adding the comment “Grootman” – a term in South African slang denoting wisdom, social influence, and respect. The DJ is frequently referred to as a “Grootman” in the entertainment industry, a title reflecting his success and stature.

The admiration is reciprocal. In the 2023 documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, Black Coffee described Kolisi as a “born leader” and praised his ability to inspire hope among South Africans, cementing their mutual recognition as role models in their respective fields.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi divorced his wife Rachel Kolisi in October 2024. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

In October 2024, Rachel and Siya made their final public appearance at the Siphekele iSizwe Empowerment Hub through their Kolisi Foundation. The couple laughed, sang, and danced with children, sharing a moment of family joy.

Just days later, they announced their divorce, shocking fans. Even a family vacation to Monwana Game Lodge in the Kruger National Park showed smiles, masking the tensions that had been building behind the scenes. After the divorce, Siya Kolisi spoke openly about the challenges that affected their marriage. In his documentary and autobiography, Rise, he revealed struggles with alcohol, reckless spending, and visiting strip clubs.

Ex-wives show support amid personal challenges

The respect between Kolisi and Black Coffee extends to their former partners. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Rachel Kolisi maintain cordial interactions, frequently liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Both women have openly discussed the difficulties of supporting high-profile partners and raising children while managing personal sacrifices.

Rachel Kolisi recently revealed that “a lot happened that people know nothing about” regarding her marriage, hinting at private struggles. Similarly, Enhle has spoken publicly about her ex-husband’s infidelities and the emotional toll it took, stating in a 702 interview that she forgave him but could no longer continue the marriage due to trust and family concerns.

While Black Coffee reportedly fathered multiple children with different women, a claim he has never publicly confirmed, both families seem to focus on moving forward positively. Their shared experiences of navigating fame, family, and public scrutiny highlight a narrative of respect, resilience, and personal growth.

