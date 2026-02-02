Siya Kolisi shared personal family moments after a United Rugby Championship victory for the Sharks over the weekend

The Springboks captain enjoys jollof rice with his brother, sparking speculation about Rachel John’s involvement

Kolisi and Dutch-Nigerian influencer Rachel John have been publicly confirmed as a couple during recent outings

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared some heartwarming family moments over the weekend as he relaxed after the United Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and DHL Stormers at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Siya Kolisi during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi featured in the match coming off the bench, playing one of his final games for the KZN-based side before his move to the Stormers in June. He inspired the Sharks to a 36-24 victory, securing a double over their Cape Town rivals for the first time since 2022.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, 1 February 2026, a day after the intense match, Kolisi shared several pictures, including a family moment with his brother Liyema enjoying Nigerian cuisine, specifically jollof rice. The post sparked speculation among fans that Kolisi’s alleged new girlfriend, Rachel John, may have prepared the meal. John is a Dutch influencer with Nigerian heritage, which fueled further interest from fans.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John spotted together

Kolisi was recently seen in Zimbabwe over the festive season with his rumoured partner, Dutch influencer Rachel John. The South African rugby star and social media influencer have made headlines since going public with their relationship in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The pair were reportedly seen by a supporter while preparing to board a ferry on the Zambezi River. When the fan called out to Siya, he turned around in a light-hearted manner. The supporter then asked the “pretty lady” accompanying him to do the same, and Rachel obliged, confirming their relationship publicly.

Rachel John shared a picture of jollof rice on her Instagram story. Image:@racheljohn

Source: Instagram

After Kolisi shared a TikTok video of himself trying jollof rice with his brother, Rachel posted an Instagram Story of the same dish with the caption “Jollof season,” suggesting she may have prepared the meal. Rachel is of Dutch and Nigerian heritage.

Fans show Siya Kolisi love

Some fan reactions include:

@lechelle_05:

“Divine favour.”

@niemad.sonja:

“Great photos.”

@bokontour:

“Captain, my captain.”

@helmanddvryl:

“Seems like uvongo.”

@matteodeklerk:

“Proud to have you as our captain.”

Rachel John is a Dutch-Nigerian influencer and is allegedly Siya's new partner. Image:@racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Over recent months, John has fueled speculation about her love life by hinting at a romance with an unidentified partner. Their relationship first came into public view in October when they were spotted together in Italy attending a tennis match.

Away from the public eye, the pair have been seeing each other during overseas rugby tours and have visited one another privately at their respective homes in Durban and Jeffreys Bay. Kolisi also celebrated his girlfriend’s 25th birthday in the Eastern Cape, and they recently went on their first getaway together. In December, he complimented his Dutch influencer girlfriend on Instagram, writing,

“South Africa suits you well.”

Kolisi brings his children to Sharksfest

Briefly News also reported that Kolisi celebrated a special moment at the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Returning to the Sharks last year and now based in Durban, the Springboks captain brought his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, onto the field, sharing the moment on social media.

Source: Briefly News