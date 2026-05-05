PRETORIA, GAUTENG— South Africans slammed the Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria, Gauteng, after it issued an advisory warning its citizens on 4 May 2026.

The Kenyan High Commission told Kenyans in SA to be cautious as anti-illegal immigration sentiment rises. Image: Operation Dudula SA Movement

Source: Facebook

The High Commission posted a statement of the advisory on its @Kenya_Pretoria X account. The statement advised Kenyan nationals in the country to be cautious and exercise vigilance in light of recent anti-illegal immigration protests in the country. The High Commission urged Kenyans to avoid areas where protests and demonstrations may take place and carry valid identification and documentation. Kenyans were also encouraged to report any incident to the South African Police Service and the High Commission.

Read the statement on X here:

Anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa

The High Commission’s advisory came less than a week after anti-illegal immigration marches took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The Zimbabwean embassy issued a similar advisory on 29 April 2026 and cautioned its citizens to follow similar safety precautions.

South Africans not impressed with High Commission

The High Commission’s statement was poorly received on social media as South Africans called it out.

Kingmaker said:

“This is misinformation. The protests are against illegal immigration unless you want to tell us you have Kenyans that are in South Africa illegally.”

Lindie Langa said:

“This statement wasn’t necessary, but since you’ve issued it, please qualify the statement by addressing illegal Kenyans to return home and legalise their stay in SA, if any.”

Nobody In Particular said:

“Not a single call for your citizens to abide by the laws of South Africa. Instead, you want to be disingenuous and act like South Africans are monsters and that your people are unsafe.”

Thami Kwazi said:

“Attention-seeking. Nobody is doing anything to Kenyans. We have zero issues with them.”

Source: Briefly News