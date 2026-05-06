Springbok Legend Bryan Habana’s Paymenow Announces Major Merger in Growth Push
- A major South African fintech backed by Springboks icon Bryan Habana is entering a new growth phase through a strategic merger
- The deal brings together earned wage access technology and data-driven debt intervention tools, creating a more comprehensive solution
- The combined business aims to scale nationally and strengthen employer-focused services as financial stress among workers
It is the end of an era for Springboks legend Bryan Habana, who founded the Paymenow company, as it moves in a new direction.
The iconic South African rugby star, who played more than 100 Test matches for the country, founded the company in 2019 and currently serves as Chief Client Officer. Habana, widely celebrated for his speed and finishing ability, earned 124 Springbok caps and scored 67 Test tries during a decorated international career.
A 2007 Rugby World Cup winner, he equalled Jonah Lomu’s record for most tries in a single tournament and was named IRB Player of the Year in the same year. After retiring in 2018, Habana transitioned into business, bringing the same discipline and drive into entrepreneurship.
Business Tech reports that the company he co-founded is set to merge with PayCurve as the business enters a key growth phase.
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Paymenow and PayCurve merger reshapes the financial sector
Paymenow is the largest earned wage access and employee financial wellness platform in Africa, operating in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Pakistan. The Stellenbosch-based company is now joining forces with Johannesburg-based PayCurve, known for its personalised, data-led approach to employee financial wellbeing. PayCurve, founded in 2020, uses data to identify financially distressed employees before they reach a crisis point, offering services such as debt rehabilitation programmes and gamified money coaching.
The two companies will now merge and operate under the Paymenow brand, creating South Africa’s first fully integrated employee financial wellness platform.
Leadership insights on employee financial well-being
Paymenow CEO Deon Nobrega said that millions of working South Africans face two realities at once, often running short of cash before payday while also carrying unsustainable debt. He added that PayCurve has developed a unique capability to identify financially vulnerable employees early and support their recovery.
PayCurve co-founder and CEO Tamir Sacks said that earned wage access is powerful but works best when combined with savings, education, and debt recovery support. He added that the missing piece in the market has been proactive debt intervention, and that joining Paymenow will allow the combined business to scale that mission nationally and improve employee well-being across South Africa.
Several rugby stars have successfully transitioned into corporate leadership, including Bob Skinsdad, who established a global business empire. Their successes show that rugby players often plan carefully for life after the game, which has a much shorter career span compared to other sports.
Former Springbok flanker now strategic alliances director
Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks flanker Albertus Johannes (AJ) Venter has traded the rugby field for the corporate world of software and technology.
The hard-hitting former South African rugby star has reinvented himself and become the public face of a global software development firm.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.