Former Springboks flanker Albertus Johannes (AJ) Venter has traded the rugby field for the corporate world of software and technology.

AJ Venter pictured during the Tri Nations match between South Africa and Australia at Ellis Park on September 9, 2006 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The hard-hitting former South African rugby star has reinvented himself and become the public face of a global software development firm. Venter wore the iconic green and gold of the Springboks on 25 occasions and, like many former players, pursued a career in business after retirement.

Several rugby stars have successfully transitioned into corporate leadership, including Bob Skinsdad, who established a global business empire, and the iconic Bryan Habana, founder of PaymeNow. Their successes show that rugby players often plan carefully for life after the game, which has a much shorter career span compared to other sports.

What did AJ Venter do after retirement

After retiring from rugby, AJ Venter ventured into the financial and technology sectors. He currently serves as the strategic alliances director at Warp Development, a global software development and AI consultancy firm headquartered in South Africa. In this role, he represents the company to partners and the broader industry ecosystem.

Venter stated on LinkedIn that he represents a leading global software development and AI consulting firm headquartered in South Africa, with established operations in Australia and the United States. He added that his role focuses on building strategic partnerships and connecting qualified enterprises in both local and international markets to Warp Development’s comprehensive portfolio of services.

Wynand Olivier with Pierre Spies run with AJ Venter in support during Sprinbok training at Ellispark Stadium September 8, 2006 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Touchline

Source: Getty Images

AJ Venter’s rugby and corporate journey

Venter’s rugby career included a successful tenure with the Sharks between 2000 and 2008, where he played 154 matches. During this period, he earned a call-up to the Springboks in the early 2000s. He made his international debut against France in 2000, playing in the back row, and later appeared as a lock against Italy. Despite his strong performances, Venter retired before the 2007 Rugby World Cup, missing the chance to earn a winners medal when the Springboks defeated England 15-6 in France.

After retiring from rugby, Venter entered the corporate world, beginning with ABSA, where he worked until July 2010 before joining Old Mutual. He then moved to Shield Capital as a new business specialist, serving as a forex intermediary and treasury specialist from August 2017 to February 2019. In 2019, he transitioned to the tech sector, joining Itec to manage key client relationships.

From February 2021 to February 2023, Venter served as chief relations officer at EduPower Skills Academy. He stated on LinkedIn that he played a key role in a small team that helped EduPower become one of South Africa’s leading skills providers for persons with disabilities. His focus was on identifying, targeting, and securing multi-year contracts with several South African corporations.

Venter later became commercial director at Vanloq, a Scotland-based global tech-driven recruitment firm, in August 2024. He left Vanloq in October 2025 and, by January 2026, joined Warp Development as their global strategic alliances director.

