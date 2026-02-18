Springboks scrumhalf Grant Williams is set to leave South Africa for Japan, joining the growing exodus of local rugby stars

The Sharks will rely on Jaden Hendrikse and other squad options to fill the No 9 jersey in Williams’ absence

Williams has already arrived in Japan and is preparing for his next club move, with the destination yet to be confirmed

A Springboks star is reportedly eyeing a move away from South Africa to Japan, as more local rugby players make the migration to the Asian nation.

Ethan Hooker (C) passes the ball to teammate Grant Williams (R) during South Africa Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025, in Teddington, England. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Players such as Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Manie Libbok are based in Japan, making the rugby powerhouse one of the most preferred destinations for South African players.

Springboks star Grant Williams set for Japan move

Grant Williams could be the latest to ply his trade there. Reports from Rapport state that he has already informed the Sharks he will not renew his contract, which expires in June 2026. Williams is currently in Japan and is said to be acclimatising to the environment. The club he is set to join has not yet been confirmed.

The 29-year-old recently impressed during the Springboks' victory over France at the Stade de France in 2025. He was also part of Rassie Erasmus's squad as they retained the Rugby Championship in 2025.

Grant Williams looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Grant Williams' career highlights and Sharks journey

He joined the Sharks setup in 2017 and made his Super Rugby debut in 2018, coming off the bench against the Lions. Gradually, Williams established himself in the Sharks match day squads through the United Rugby Championship and the Currie Cup.

Known for his pace, attacking threat and eye for gaps, he played an important role in the Sharks’ success, including starting in the 2024 EPCR Challenge Cup final victory.

After a strong form at club level, Williams earned his first Springbok call-up as injury cover in 2021 and made his international debut in July 2022 against Wales. Since then, he has cemented his place in the national squad, earning more than 27 Test caps and scoring multiple tries for South Africa.

He was part of South Africa’s 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning team and contributed in subsequent Rugby Championship campaigns in 2024 and 2025. In early January 2026, he was reported to have proposed to his partner after social media posts of the couple went viral.

Grant Williams’ potential move is a clear indication of the growing trend of Springboks players heading to Japan for lucrative contracts and new challenges. His departure would mark another significant shift in South African rugby’s player landscape.

From joining the Sharks in 2017 to becoming a Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks, Williams has built an impressive career defined by speed, sharp decision-making and consistent performances at both domestic and international levels.

