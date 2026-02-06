Faf de Klerk could be heading back to Europe after four years in Japan, sparking interest from several Top 14 clubs

Perpignan are positioning themselves as strong contenders to sign the double World Cup-winning scrum-half in a bid to strengthen their squad

The club hopes de Klerk’s experience and leadership could be the key to avoiding relegation and boosting on-field performance

Briefly News spoke to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who shared his thoughts on how de Klerk could impact Perpignan and the French Top 14

Perpignan are reportedly in the running to sign veteran Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk when his contract with Japan Rugby League One side Yokohama Canon Eagles expires later this year.

The 34-year-old, who helped South Africa lift the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023, has spent the past four seasons in Japan and is now attracting interest from multiple Top 14 clubs, including Pau.

Perpignan, currently 18 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Top 14 table, see de Klerk as a potential game-changer. Club president François Rivière told France Bleu’s ‘100% USAP’ programme that signing the experienced scrum-half is a priority, though he admitted Perpignan may face stiff competition.

Perpignan’s strategy to secure Faf de Klerk

Rivière indicated that Perpignan’s current scrum-half options which are Tom Ecochard, James Hall, and Gela Aprasidze are all nearing the end of their contracts, creating an urgent need for reinforcement. He praised the club’s growing appeal for high-profile players, referencing the recent arrival of Sevu Reece as proof that USAP is attracting top talent.

“The region has always been attractive, but now the club itself is appealing on the sporting front,” Rivière said.

“The launch of our new training centre and a stable management structure gives players confidence. Our financial situation is strong, and players feel reassured here.”

Rugby analyst weighs in on French Top 14 rumours

Thabang Mokoena, a rugby analyst, shared his view with Briefly News on the potential move.

“De Klerk still has the skills and experience to make a significant impact in the Top 14. Perpignan is a club in transition, and bringing in a player of his calibre could help them avoid relegation and provide leadership on the field. However, the club will have to balance the financial investment with their long-term strategy, as de Klerk is unlikely to come cheap,'' Mokoena said.

Mokoena added that de Klerk’s versatility and big-game experience make him a valuable asset for any European side.

“He’s a proven winner. Even at 34, his decision-making and quick service from the base of the scrum can lift a team in difficult matches,” he explained.

With de Klerk’s contract in Japan ending later this year, a move to the French Top 14 seems increasingly likely. Clubs like Pau and Perpignan will battle it out to secure one of rugby’s most experienced scrum-halves, potentially reshaping the bottom of the French league standings in the coming season.

De Klerk's season has been beset with injury setbacks in the Japan Rugby League, after he was forced off early in the opening round of the season.

De Klerk featured just three times for South Africa in 2024 after slipping behind Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams and Morne van den Berg in the scrumhalf pecking order. His most recent Test appearance came in July 2025 against Georgia, when he was introduced as a substitute, another indication that he is no longer a first-choice option under Rassie Erasmus.

