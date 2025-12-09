Mine de Klerk Celebrates New Baby Yuke's Arrival: Fans Overflow with Joy Over Family Portraits
- Mine de Klerk shared a new set of beautiful family portraits, spotlighting the Springbok star’s growing family
- Fans across South Africa reacted with warmth and excitement as the couple embraced their new chapter as parents of two
- Faf de Klerk continues balancing fatherhood with his rugby commitments in Japan, where he recently returned to action
Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk’s wife, Mine, has introduced the newest addition to their family, sharing heartwarming photos of their baby girl, Yuke de Klerk, on Instagram.
The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their first daughter, Remi-Ré, in February 2024 and celebrated Yuke’s arrival in November 2025. They had announced the pregnancy in June, confirming they were expecting another girl.
Mine and Faf have occasionally offered a glimpse of their family life online, and Mine’s latest post captured tender moments with Faf and their daughters while expressing how much they miss him during his time away.
“Together is my favourite place ❤️ We miss you @fafster09,” she wrote a message that resonated with fans, who filled the comments section with love and congratulations.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans react to the beautiful family moment
The photos drew warm reactions from followers, who celebrated the family’s joy:
@terricranke:
“Beautiful little family.”
@juanrimostert5:
“Soooo beautiful and special you.”
@jnamia91:
“Lovely photos. So happy for you all.”
@marisepollard:
“So, so beautiful.”
@beverleydutoit:
“A beautiful photo shoot.”
@niemand.sonja:
“Love these stunning photos of the family.”
@mandrucoaching:
“What a beautiful family.”
The Springbok scrum-half recently made headlines after being spotted relaxing with Cheslin Kolbe and a Fast & Furious film star, further reminding fans why he remains one of South African rugby’s favourite personalities.
Faf de Klerk’s rugby journey in Japan continues
Faf de Klerk is currently playing in Japan for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, where he has been based since recovering from knee surgery that kept him sidelined from January 2024. He recently returned to action in a friendly against the Urayasu D-Rocks and is preparing for the Japan Rugby League One season, which is kicking off on 14 December.
He’s not alone abroad. Cheslin Kolbe and his family have also settled in Japan for the season. Kolbe’s wife, Layla, shared her own reflections on Instagram about balancing family life and festive season commitments while living far from South Africa.
The former Sale Sharks star last played for the Springboks during the mid-year Tests against Italy and Georgia. He has spent much of his time off the field focusing on family, and in September, he was pictured unwinding with Mine and Remi in Sossusvlei, Namibia.
In June 2024, de Klerk launched Faffies, a swimwear brand inspired by his iconic moment during the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he famously wore a South African flag Speedo while meeting Prince Harry. That bold celebration of South African pride sparked the idea for a range that blends culture, colour and unity.
Sharks deregister Eben Etzebeth
Briefly News previously reported that the URC club Sharks deregistered Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is not the only Springbok sidelined. Hooker Ox Nche, who was a World Rugby Player of the Year finalist, remains out due to injury. Other players affected include Manu Tshituka and Siya Masuku.
Tshituka, the younger brother of Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, has been replaced by Junior Bok flanker Batho Hlenkani, while Masuku, who was injured before the international break, sees his spot filled by Tukkies flyhalf Frederick Potgieter.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.