Mine de Klerk shared a new set of beautiful family portraits, spotlighting the Springbok star’s growing family

Fans across South Africa reacted with warmth and excitement as the couple embraced their new chapter as parents of two

Faf de Klerk continues balancing fatherhood with his rugby commitments in Japan, where he recently returned to action

Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk’s wife, Mine, has introduced the newest addition to their family, sharing heartwarming photos of their baby girl, Yuke de Klerk, on Instagram.

Springbok star Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné van Niekerk, welcomed their second baby. Image: minevanniekerk

Source: Instagram

The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their first daughter, Remi-Ré, in February 2024 and celebrated Yuke’s arrival in November 2025. They had announced the pregnancy in June, confirming they were expecting another girl.

Mine and Faf have occasionally offered a glimpse of their family life online, and Mine’s latest post captured tender moments with Faf and their daughters while expressing how much they miss him during his time away.

“Together is my favourite place ❤️ We miss you @fafster09,” she wrote a message that resonated with fans, who filled the comments section with love and congratulations.

Fans react to the beautiful family moment

The photos drew warm reactions from followers, who celebrated the family’s joy:

@terricranke:

“Beautiful little family.”

@juanrimostert5:

“Soooo beautiful and special you.”

@jnamia91:

“Lovely photos. So happy for you all.”

@marisepollard:

“So, so beautiful.”

@beverleydutoit:

“A beautiful photo shoot.”

@niemand.sonja:

“Love these stunning photos of the family.”

@mandrucoaching:

“What a beautiful family.”

The Springbok scrum-half recently made headlines after being spotted relaxing with Cheslin Kolbe and a Fast & Furious film star, further reminding fans why he remains one of South African rugby’s favourite personalities.

Faf de Klerk runs with the ball during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Faf de Klerk’s rugby journey in Japan continues

Faf de Klerk is currently playing in Japan for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, where he has been based since recovering from knee surgery that kept him sidelined from January 2024. He recently returned to action in a friendly against the Urayasu D-Rocks and is preparing for the Japan Rugby League One season, which is kicking off on 14 December.

He’s not alone abroad. Cheslin Kolbe and his family have also settled in Japan for the season. Kolbe’s wife, Layla, shared her own reflections on Instagram about balancing family life and festive season commitments while living far from South Africa.

The former Sale Sharks star last played for the Springboks during the mid-year Tests against Italy and Georgia. He has spent much of his time off the field focusing on family, and in September, he was pictured unwinding with Mine and Remi in Sossusvlei, Namibia.

In June 2024, de Klerk launched Faffies, a swimwear brand inspired by his iconic moment during the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he famously wore a South African flag Speedo while meeting Prince Harry. That bold celebration of South African pride sparked the idea for a range that blends culture, colour and unity.

Sharks deregister Eben Etzebeth

Briefly News previously reported that the URC club Sharks deregistered Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is not the only Springbok sidelined. Hooker Ox Nche, who was a World Rugby Player of the Year finalist, remains out due to injury. Other players affected include Manu Tshituka and Siya Masuku.

Tshituka, the younger brother of Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, has been replaced by Junior Bok flanker Batho Hlenkani, while Masuku, who was injured before the international break, sees his spot filled by Tukkies flyhalf Frederick Potgieter.

Source: Briefly News