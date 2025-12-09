Springboks captain Siya Kolisi enjoyed a heartwarming father-daughter outing with Keziah, showing his playful and devoted side

The father-daughter date included memorable moments such as horseback riding, sparking admiration from fans online

Despite a busy rugby career and family changes, Kolisi continues to prioritise quality time with his children

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts across South Africa on 2 December 2025 after sharing snapshots of a special father-daughter date with his daughter, Keziah.

Five days after her birthday, Kolisi posted a carousel of photos and videos on social media documenting their outing, which included a horseback riding lesson where little Keziah even taught her dad about horses.

In his post, Kolisi captioned the moment simply as a “date with my princess,” a phrase that resonated with fans who admired his hands-on, devoted approach to parenting. Comment sections quickly filled with praise, celebrating Kolisi not just as a rugby icon but also as a loving and present father.

Siya Kolisi with his then wife Rachel Kolisi and family after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi’s commitment to family amid public life

The heartwarming outing comes amid public interest in Kolisi’s family life following his separation from former wife Rachel Kolisi. Despite the divorce, he remains committed to maintaining a strong, loving connection with their children. Kolisi and Rachel share two children: a son, Nicholas Siyamthanda, 10, and a daughter, Keziah. While Nicholas and Keziah primarily stay with their mother, Kolisi consistently makes time to be a present and engaged father.

Since the divorce, Siya has candidly discussed personal challenges that affected their marriage, including struggles with alcohol and other lifestyle issues, as revealed in his documentary and autobiography, Rise.

He also acknowledged flirting outside his marriage. His Christian mentor confronted him, highlighting the gap between his social media image and private behaviour. These revelations shed light on the personal pressures that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

In recent days, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch influencer Rachel John, but he continues to prioritise his children. Earlier this year, Rachel shared an emotional moment on TikTok when the children flew alone to visit their father for the first time, describing it as “hard” for her.

During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, where he spent quality time with loved ones and shared moments online, earning praise for balancing his demanding rugby career with family life.

Siya Kolisi ranked among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

