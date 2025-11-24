Siya Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel, came together to celebrate their daughter Keziah turning eight

Kolisi spent special time with his daughter during a family reunion in France, sharing moments that fans could feel were full of love

Social media lit up with messages from fans and followers wishing Keziah a happy birthday

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his former wife Rachel celebrated their daughter Keziah on Sunday, 23 November 2025, as she turned 8. Kolisi, who is currently on tour with the Springboks, shared a heartfelt message to his daughter on Instagram, reflecting on their special bond.

Reunited with his family in France two weeks ago after playing his 100th test match, Kolisi posted a photo of himself and Keziah in Paris, captioning it simply:

“8 ❤️ 🎂”

In recent days, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch influencer Rachel John, but he remains devoted to his children. He and Rachel have two children together: son Nicholas Siyamthanda, 10, and daughter Keziah. Nicholas and Keziah mostly stay with their mother, who is the primary caregiver, but Kolisi consistently makes time to be a present father.

Rachel also shared a touching post celebrating Keziah’s milestone:

“My baby is 8 today 🥹💜. She is all things spectacular, and I can’t believe I get to be her mama”

Kolisi’s love for his family shines through

Despite their divorce, Kolisi continues to prioritise family. Earlier this year, Rachel shared an emotional moment on TikTok when their children flew alone to visit their father for the first time, describing it as "hard" for her.

During his recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending quality time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for his dedication to family amidst a demanding rugby career.

Fans join in birthday celebrations

South Africans flocked to social media to celebrate Keziah alongside her parents. Fans and friends shared warm messages under Kolisi and Rachel’s posts:

@david_kebgaz:

'' Wishing you a birthday filled with celebration and good health.''

@noma.majija:

''Happy birthday, Magqwashu.''

@nungudiamonds:

''Beautiful moments.''

@cassimdeidre:

''man of many words in the caption.''

@timtamsurf:

'' Happy 8th birthday, Kez. May all your dreams come true, angel.''

@jenjenbruin:

''Happy birthday, baby girl. Sending loads of blessings. Well done, Rachel, keep doing what you are doing.''

@dearhamdeborah :

''Wow, how time flies. A very happy birthday, Kezi. May God always bless you and keep you.''

Since the divorce, Siya has been candid about personal challenges that affected their marriage, including struggles with alcohol and other lifestyle issues, as revealed in his documentary and autobiography, Rise.

He also acknowledged flirting outside his marriage. His Christian mentor confronted him, highlighting the gap between his social media image and private behaviour. These revelations shed light on the personal pressures that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

