Rachel Kolisi has been in the headlines following speculations that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi may be moving on

Siya Kolisi was recently linked to a woman named Rachel John, resulting in lots of attention from the public, as people jumped to conclusions

Most recently, Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok post that hinted she may not be doing well mentally

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rachel Kolisi is again the name on most people's lips. The former wife of Springbok superstar Siya Kolisi is no stranger to sharing her raw feelings, and her recent update added fuel to the fire, as people speculated that the Springbok captain has a new bae.

Rachel Kolisi shares a TikTok video after Sya Kolisi's love life rumours go viral. Image: @rachelkolisi / @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

A TikTok post that Rachel posted received thousands of likes after she included a touching caption. Thousands of people commented on the video, with many sharing their speculations about Rachel's mental state.

Rachel Kolisi posted a TikTok video of herself at the beach. The clip had a solemn atmosphere, with Rachel gazing at the seaside watching the sunset. Her caption read: "falling forward." She chose a song titled Rescue by Lauren Daigle, with the lyrics "I hear the whisper underneath your breath."

Raachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi were married for seven years before divorcing in 2024. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

South Africa split over Rachel Kolisi

Many people commented, showing their support for Rachel. Others jumped to her defence as comments flooded, criticising Rachel's tendency to be open when she is not doing well. The former wife of the Springboks captain has, in the past, made it clear that she is on a public healing journey. Her post was after Siya Kolisi was spotted with influencer Rachel John. Watch Rachel's TikTok video after Siya Kolisi's viral moment with her namesake:

Nicholas wrote:

"Someone said to me not only the bag that can be fumbled🥺,you can also fumble a good partner as well. Heal sister and you are allowed to be loud with your healing journey.💔"

Momo commented:

"I hope you'll read this and find strength: you’re allowed to fall apart and come back together slowly. You don’t have to punish yourself on the days when you can’t shine brightly. even the sun retreats, even the moon hides, but they always find their light eventually, and so will you. ⚘️ "

Yonela 🎀🩷. added:

"Eyyy you really loved him, hle?"

💕K@💕 wrote:

"Took me 10 years to get over everything!! When you love someone, it’s a messy, hard process of unravelling! Don’t take 10 years, beautiful girl, but take YOUR time ❤️ "

Sunflower🌻 added:

"For those being critical. Shame you don't understand. It's deeper than a failed marriage. Rachel is representing millions of woman who builds with a man, be his supporter and raise his kids. But still, it's not enough for most men. She did everything right, but still she needs to heal and pick up the pieces.But be assured. God has great things in store for you🙏🏻🌻"

Whitjac added:

"Healing doesn't have to be silent. Thank you for being vulnerable with us."

Rachel Kolisi rumoured to have unfollowed RG Snyman's wife

Briefly News previously reported that it is alleged that Rachel Kolisi has unfollowed Springbok WAG Saskia Snyman. The two apparently used to follow one another on Instagram. That was until Siya Kolisi was spotted next to 24-year-old influencer Rachel John.

A viral video of Kolisi at the ATP Finals alongside John has gone viral. RG Snyman's wife, Saskia, was seated with the new rumoured couple.

The ladies often interacted with each other on IG, with Rachel liking Saskia's posts, while she would often leave a comment on Rachel's.

Source: Briefly News