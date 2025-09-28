SA Divided After Spotting Siya Kolisi with Alleged Girlfriend in Public

South Africans were stunned to see former Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holding another woman in his arms

Ahead of the match against Argentina, Mzansi was not impressed with the rugby star cosying up with a lady

Social media users shared their thoughts on the divorcee’s love life and the woman he was spotted with

A picture of Siya Kolisi cosied up with another woman went viral on social media. Yesterday, a rugby fan was excited that the former Springboks captain had gotten back into the dating scene.

SA was divided after rumours that Siya Kolisi was in a relationship.

Source: Getty Images

He explained that he was happy that Kolisi found love again and hoped that his new love interest would not ruin the match against Argentina yesterday. The Springboks won the game 67-30, making the alleged new girl a “lucky charm”.

To clear things up, the viral image is an old photo of Kolisi he took with Jessica Motaung. The lady is the marketing and commercial director for Kaizer Chiefs, vice president of the African Club Association, and a passionate football fan.

The pair were only sharing a hug when a photographer took the perfect shot that allowed many people online to create a different narrative. Motaung is a mother of two children and separated from her fiancé, Ken Simmons, who accused her of cheating with Kaizer Chiefs employee Thato Matuka, which she denied in 2011.

More about Siya Kolisi’s romantic life

The Kolisi divorce hurt many South Africans who were huge fans of the interracial couple that represented the country’s Rainbow Nation. Many people hoped that the pair would mend their relationship, but further toxic behaviour from their private lives was brought to light.

It was alleged that the former Springboks captain had been cheating on his former wife and struggling with alcohol abuse. His documentary was also met with criticism after he openly admitted to putting Rachel through hard times.

The pair have been through a rough patch and took each other to court. South Africans were also unamused after Siya failed to wish his son a happy birthday.

Rachel still takes care of Siya’s younger siblings and takes them on vacation. The former WAG had admitted that the divorce was very hard and is still trying to heal from the loss of her marriage.

SA reacts to Siya Kolisi with another woman

Social media users shared their thoughts on Siya posing with another woman:

@sgi wrote:

“I hope it’s Jessica Motaung. We are definitely winning.”

@kutlwano phaho♥️said:

“No, he needs to go back to Rachel.”

@user5883024945668 wondered:

“Is this Jessica Motaung?”

@Ngu-Mtika Lo 🌈🇿🇦 applauded:

“This is how you do a 2nd act. A classy, grown woman with money. Kudos to him!”

@hlehle🇿🇦 wrote:

“I'm not gonna say anything because some people might be disappointed.”

@KKSIza suggested:

“It’s a definite upgrade from the previous one.”

@Nonkanyezi said:

“I knew he was going to come back with a different type.”

@Khomotšo explained:

“Guys, some marriages are prison. Siya is free now; he even buys food on the streets and eats while dancing. No sitting at the table rules.”

@✨hlelo✨wondered:

“So did anyone check on Rachel?”

@DeePee said:

“And we won champ.”

@The Rod shared:

“Beautiful. Will make a great couple.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

