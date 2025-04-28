Rachel Kolisi Takes Siya Kolisi’s Little Sister to Her Matric Ball, SA Impressed

South Africans were warmed to see that Rachel Kolisi was still close with her ex-husband’s family

The former WAG has been vacationing with Siya Kolisi’s little sister and taking cute content for social media

Mzansi was moved when they saw a lovely video where Rachel took the youngster to her matric ball in a stunning dress, in Cape Town

Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s sudden divorce shocked the country and rugby fans all over the world.

The pair were the most loved couple in Mzansi and a beacon of hope for many others.

Rachel Kolisi stays close with Siya’s family

After Rachel and Siya’s sudden separation, South Africans wondered what would happen to the rugby coach’s siblings as they were raised by Rachel. The former WAG still has a strong relationship with both Liyema and Liphelo.

She often posts silly videos with Liphelo on TikTok and cute family photos on vacation with all the kids. In a recent clip, Rachel appeared to be excited about Liphelo’s big day, her matric ball.

She made way for her grand entrance as the youngster walked gracefully in a beautiful black gown and matching shoes. South Africans were proud and happy that Rachel still stayed in touch with the Kolisi family.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi touched by Rachel Kolisi’s gesture

Social media users were warmed by the sweet moment and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Narc loved the pair’s beautiful bond:

“I like the fact that Rachel is still close to Phelo irrespective of the circumstances.”

@Ziphs was proud of Rachel:

“Well done, mommy. Phelo is so beautiful.”

@Nonhlanhla pointed out:

“I can tell by her look that she goes to a rich people's school.”

@Claudia is fond of the pair’s lovely relationship:

“What I just love about Rachel and Phelo is that they are just such real people. No fakeness!”

@user7329875909272 was warmed by Rachel’s presence in Phelo’s life:

“Rachel is a real mother, and it's in her veins.”

@Lu🦋applauded Rachel for her efforts:

“Phelo is so beautiful. Well done, Rachel, you are doing a good job.”

@Noluthando shared with Rachel:

“Rachel, you’re God sent. May these beautiful kids always appreciate and love you so much.”

@Thando Ngcanga was warmed:

“What a beautiful young lady! Well done, MaRachey!”

@taste_SA prayed for the former WAG:

“You're honestly a good woman, Rachel. May you be endlessly blessed.”

@Rozette Windvogel was touched by the pair’s beautiful relationship:

“I just love the fact that Ma’am Rachel loves this child with everything in her.”

