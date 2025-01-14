After her public divorce from rugby star Siya Kolisi, Rachel has been sharing vulnerable moments on social media

In a recent TikTok post, she showed her followers how different healing looks like after a breakup

Social media users understood her feelings and interacted with her in a thread of over 3K comments

Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s sudden split shocked not only the country but rugby lovers all over the world.

South Africans took the news the hardest and prayed that the pair would rekindle their spark and cancel the divorce.

Rachel Kolisi shows different stages of grief and healing

South Africans mourned the Kolisi marriage in their own way. Whether creating skits or screaming on TikTok, Mzansi expressed their feelings towards the pair’s decision to go separate ways.

Rachel and Siya were considered to be the ideal South African couple, and their split left many broken-hearted. Many wondered how their children must have felt after the public announcement.

After the news died down, Rachel tried to find her spark again. She spent a portion of the festival season alone, reflecting and healing.

In a recent TikTok post, the former WAG shared snippets of how her healing journey looked. Sometimes, it seemed as calm as riding a horse, as frustrating as boxing and as heavy as a mental breakdown:

“Healing is not linear. Trust the process.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kolisi’s healing journey

Social media users sympathised with Rachel in a thread of 3K comments:

@Pearl Erasmus said:

“I hope you heal from things you don't talk about.”

@Tip wrote:

“It's crazy that hurt is hurt no matter how massive a bank account is. Heal, sis.”

@Siphokuhlebawo_n wrote:

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve got you. We’ve all got you, and it might not seem like it, but it does stop bleeding and heal.”

@Lebogang Kubjane💥 assured Rachel:

“You chose yourself, and that's the best reward.”

@Clotilde Neto ❤️ commented:

“Thank you for taking us through this journey with you.”

