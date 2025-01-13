A lady made South African women lose it after posting a video of her hot uncles on TikTok

The video was well received by single ladies who made their pick after seeing the handsome men

The video went viral on TikTok and generated 230K views and a thread of 1.9K comments from the huns

Mzansi women have been caught drooling over random hot men many times in the comments section of a trending video.

SA women drooled over a video of a lady's hot uncles. Image: @kamaphangaa

Source: TikTok

The ladies were recently mesmerised by a hun’s hot uncles after she plastered them on her social media.

Mzansi women lose it after seeing hot uncles on TikTok

One lady hopped on a viral TikTok video, making South African women lose it. Xolasande thought she was the most good-looking in her family, but her attractive uncles silenced her thoughts:

“Oh, I love them so much.”

She proved this to be true by posting videos of her hot uncles simply existing and making a good impression on the ladies. South African women saw eligible bachelors and started planning a future with the guys.

The ladies flocked to the comments to make their pick and helped generate over 230K views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s hot uncles on TikTok

Social media users drooled over the handsome gents and said:

@Sinoh❤️❤️ hilariously said:

“I can’t live without the first uncle.”

@Nontu_Khanyile urged the hun:

“Please normalise tagging your uncles, niece.”

@Mamthie _ Leaper wrote:

“The second uncle. Consider your Shein cart cleared.”

@Hope Khoza❤️ tried to shoot her shot:

“Are you okay with your school uniform, my love? I'll be a good aunt to you.”

@swaziKween pleaded with the niece:

“Chommie, please tag them, all of them. Love you, my angel.”

@Phama 🧸 confessed her problem:

“I see a different soulmate every day here on TikTok.”

