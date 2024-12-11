A lady rejected the traditional route of getting into a relationship and decided to court her crush first

Her bold step made her internet besties gasp in shock and later laugh at the results of her unnatural behaviour

Social media users connected with her on a thread of 1.2K comments on a now-viral TikTok video

Women courting men is still frowned upon even in the 21st century when robots can mimic human behaviour.

A lady floored Mzansi with her results of texting her crush. Image: @__ewa.williams

Source: TikTok

A lady took the first step in getting her dream man's attention and shared the results.

Lady shares results of texting her crush

A Zulu lady tested her bravery by shooting her shot at a guy she fancied. Their love story began, but things moved too fast for them to notice what they were doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One day, she realised just how serious they had gotten and noticed her belly bump, too. Her bravery earned her a little family.

The woman shared her pregnancy journey and scared South African women with her labour ward experience, where she winced to express her pain. She has also documented her life with her lover on her TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to lady's texting crush first

A woman's results amused South Africans after shooting her shot:

@🤎ITOHAN 🤍 asked for advice:

"What did you type in the dm? I don't get one crush."

@Venda and gorgeous trolled:

"Step 1: Never text your crush."

@Benedicta was floored:

"And now you won't go to bed on an empty stomach."

@Truth 🥹❤️ was dusted:

"Honestly, TikTok is not a safe place for a sad person."

@Urom Victor commented:

"He has given you an assignment. Deliver it on time. The congregation is waiting for our bundle of joy."

@lebza🤣♥️! Prayed:

"A crush must remain a crush. May this crush never locate me."

@FLASH💜~🩺💉💊 said:

"You got exactly what you wanted."

@meimjusthere commented:

"You are marching in the light of God for real, my sister."

@🦋🦋Angel wrote:

"At least he made you a soldier."

3 more stories about reaching out to crushes by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News