A young woman developed an instant crush on a boy she saw on the bus home from school

She couldn’t believe her eyes and pulled out her phone to record him as he stood out from the crowd

Social media users had a good laugh in the comments section because of the girl’s delusions

Teenage girls are known to have multiple crushes on random cute boys they happen to bump into.

The world will never forever be the era of Justin Bieber making women faint just by flicking his gorgeous hair to the side.

Lady develops instant crush on stranger

A young high schooler could not control the butterflies in her tummy when the love of her life hopped on the bus. The cute boy stood out from the crowd with his gorgeous looks and stole one lucky girl’s heart.

She pulled out her phone to record the moment and melted as she showed him off to her TikTok followers. The young hun captioned her clip:

“I fell in love with somebody who doesn’t even know my name.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to girl’s instant crush

Social media users responded to a girl’s giddy TikTok video:

@dasco revealed:

“I think his name is Azakhe.”

@cinnamon 💕 was frustrated:

“Girl, the camera is not still.”

@Likho. Buza trolled:

“He can see you, but he’s not sure.”

@Babalwa Booi tackled the hun:

“Hey! That’s my man.”

@Kay Cpt shared:

“This is why I stopped taking the bus.”

@YT: Angela was not impressed with the footage:

“In my office now cuz we can’t see him; instead, your camera is shaking.”

@Asanda_barbie❤️ commented:

“I just fell in love, too.”

