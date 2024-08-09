A woman on TikTok shared a beautiful slideshow of her relationship with a man she met in a taxi

The lady inspired many South African women to start using public transport as they wanted to find Mr Right

Social media users praised their picture-perfect relationship and enquired for more information on how they could meet their prince charming in a minibus

A South African woman who is head over heels in love with a man she met in a taxi at Johannesburg CBD shared her fairytale life with her prince charming. The woman shared sweet photos with the love of her life, whom she met unexpectedly.

A woman who gave a random commuter a chance is now living the fairytale love story she's always dreamed of. Image: @nale_lekhetho

South African women who wish to find a loving partner were inspired by the unique love story and enquired for more information on how to look out for “the one” in a taxi.

Woman gives man she met in taxi a chance

Some of the most beautiful relationship stories have a unique beginning. Take Cinderella, an orphan whose stepmother and two stepsisters pushed her around, but her ending was as dreamy as a summer sunset on the beach.

One Mzansi woman can relate to such a love story, as she, too, has a novel-like tale that she shared on her TikTok. The lady gave a man she met in a taxi in Johannesburg CBD, a chance, and today, they’ve created more memories than a popular influencer’s Instagram grid.

The lady captioned her post:

“POV: You gave a guy you met in a taxi a chance. Forever yena.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to beautiful love story on TikTok

The pair seems to be in love, proving that love can be found in the most random places; there is no need to wait around in luxurious restaurants or hotels. Mzansi women needed more information from the lady and commented:

@Mashy needed more info:

"Ma’am taxis to where please?"

@k_karma goes back to the drawing board:

"Maybe it's time I throw my earphones away and start making convo with strangers in the taxi."

@Zoe Ntuli shared how she met her man:

"Girl!!! I met mine on the intercape bus going to KZN. I'm the happiest girl so far. You are giving me hope."

@user6400068045924 shared her love story:

"I was working as a cashier back in 2011 just after matric and this guy was a regular customer I gave him a chance now happily my married with 2 kids."

