“She Thought She Could Change Him”: Woman Flirts With Foreign Prisoner Online and Marries Him
- A woman on TikTok does not get why the world is bashing her relationship with a foreign prisoner
- The lady expressed her concerns about people discussing her relationship all over the world
- Netizens collectively agreed that the woman's decision to marry a foreign prisoner that she barely knew was a silly and dangerous move
A woman on TikTok expressed her concerns about the world judging her for marrying a foreign prisoner.
The woman started by flirting with the prisoner and paying him a prison visit before marrying him.
Woman flirts with foreign prisoner online and marries him
People usually celebrate bizarre relationships as it is said 'Love Is Blind', but a woman from the United States might have taken that saying a little too far. Lorra Stewart started off by flirting with a foreign prisoner online.
Their feelings for each other grew, and she decided to book a flight to visit him in prison. The pair then realised they loved each other and decided to make it official by getting married.
They married in prison and shared a clip on TikTok, where the world bashed them for making an irrational decision based on physical attraction. Lorra recently created a clip in which she expressed annoyance at the world's involvement in her business.
She captioned her clip:
"How come people are so judgmental when it comes to others but never when it‘s about themselves."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to women marrying foreign prisoners after flirting online
The world did not react positively to the woman's irrational decision to marry a foreign prison based on his appearance. Numerous news outlets reported the shocking news.
Netizens gathered under Lorra's comments section to discuss her irrational decision :
@Miss. Andry felt sorry for the lady:
"Girl, I’m gonna hold your hand whenever I say this. But in six weeks, you literally do not know that man."
@Mangomimosa understands that this is just a phase:
"When marrying a prisoner becomes your whole personality."
@Piper D. Dash thought Lorra should have kept quiet:
"If you don’t tell ppl your business no one will know it, so know one can talk about it."
@Kleets did not understand the logic behind the lady's decision:
"Why would you do this?"
