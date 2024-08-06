Global site navigation

“She Thought She Could Change Him”: Woman Flirts With Foreign Prisoner Online and Marries Him
“She Thought She Could Change Him”: Woman Flirts With Foreign Prisoner Online and Marries Him

by  Chuma Nontsele
  • A woman on TikTok does not get why the world is bashing her relationship with a foreign prisoner
  • The lady expressed her concerns about people discussing her relationship all over the world
  • Netizens collectively agreed that the woman's decision to marry a foreign prisoner that she barely knew was a silly and dangerous move

A woman on TikTok expressed her concerns about the world judging her for marrying a foreign prisoner.

World judges woman marrying prisoner
An American woman married a foreign prisoner based on his attractive appearance. Image: @lorra_s
The woman started by flirting with the prisoner and paying him a prison visit before marrying him.

Woman flirts with foreign prisoner online and marries him

People usually celebrate bizarre relationships as it is said 'Love Is Blind', but a woman from the United States might have taken that saying a little too far.  Lorra Stewart started off by flirting with a foreign prisoner online.

Their feelings for each other grew, and she decided to book a flight to visit him in prison. The pair then realised they loved each other and decided to make it official by getting married.

They married in prison and shared a clip on TikTok, where the world bashed them for making an irrational decision based on physical attraction. Lorra recently created a clip in which she expressed annoyance at the world's involvement in her business.

She captioned her clip:

"How come people are so judgmental when it comes to others but never when it‘s about themselves."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to women marrying foreign prisoners after flirting online 

The world did not react positively to the woman's irrational decision to marry a foreign prison based on his appearance. Numerous news outlets reported the shocking news.

Netizens gathered under Lorra's  comments section to discuss her irrational decision :

@Miss. Andry felt sorry for the lady:

"Girl, I’m gonna hold your hand whenever I say this. But in six weeks, you literally do not know that man."

@Mangomimosa understands that this is just a phase:

"When marrying a prisoner becomes your whole personality."

@Piper D. Dash thought Lorra should have kept quiet:

"If you don’t tell ppl your business no one will know it, so know one can talk about it."

@Kleets did not understand the logic behind the lady's decision:

"Why would you do this?"

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok shared a devastating clip of her abusive boyfriend smashing her car. The man is seen lividly holding up a bat and destroying a parked Toyota.

Netizens were outraged by the manic behaviour displayed by the man.

