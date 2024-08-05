A gent shocked many people with his revelation that had tongues wagging on social media

He detailed his situation in a Twitter post that gained massive attraction online, leaving people with mixed feelings

Netizens reacted to the guy's post as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One gent touched a forbidden fruit, and now he is at a crossroads with his situation. He shared his story online, leaving many astonished.

A man expressed on social media how he fell in love with his late brother's wife. Image: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Man falls in love with late brother's wife, starts relationship year after his death

A guy who goes by the Twitter handle MeritTequila revealed he was in "love" with his late brother's wife. This comes after the gent returned to his home country from the UK.

He said his late brother married his wife in August 2020. The late brother's wife is 25 and has two kids. MeritTequila said he would spend time with the kids and his late brother's wife to ensure they never lacked anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As time passed, he started developing feelings for his late brother's wife. He tried fighting them off but could not succeed.

"I struggled for two months to kill that feeling, but it wasn't easy. One afternoon, she called me and asked if I was avoiding her and the kids or if there was anything she did wrong. I felt guilty but couldn't," wrote.

After the woman complained, he returned to visit them as usual, and he finally got up the courage to tell his late brother's wife that he was in love with her. They began a secret relationship, and now his late brother's wife is pregnant with his child.

"I am deeply in love with her, and I know she loves me too. In fact, as we speak, she's pregnant for me. Nobody will treat my brother's children better than I can. They call me daddy," he added.

Take a look at the man's post below:

People react to man's post

The online community was left with mixed feelings, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Adeyemi simply said:

"Wonders shall never end."

Zeddy added:

"That's insane."

CouponsGuy wrote:

"In some traditions, this is actually very normal. If you genuinely have good intentions for her and the kids, then this isn't bad."

Prolific_supo commented:

"You don turn Judah sons."

Omugahe256Official cracked a joke, saying:

"Go ahead and chew the forbidden."

Woman lands in hospital after discovering Polo-driving bae is allegedly her dad

Briefly News previously reported that this hun had many mouths open after she revealed a bombshell about her relationship.

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kgomotso_selahle got candid with her viewers about her dating life and boy; it had tongues wagging online. The stunner ended up in hospital after finding that the man she was dating who had a Polo was allegedly her biological father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News