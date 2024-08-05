A man left many people on the internet in tears after he shared a sad story about his family

In the TikTok clip, the gent expressed how he told his bother not to cry, and the clip gained massive attraction

The guy's story touched social media users as they rushed to the comments section to shower him with heartwarming messages

One man broke down as he shared a touching story that has since gone viral online, leaving many in their feelings.

A South African man urged men to express their emotions in a TikTok video. Image: /@dray_1999

Source: TikTok

Man goes viral telling men it is okay to cry

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @dray got candid about a dark moment in his life. He shared with his viewers what took place on the day his mother had passed on.

@dray said when his mom died, he told his little brother not to cry and to man up. He also went on to express that he did not want to see his brother cry as it would break him down and result in him crying, too.

The young man said he wanted to be "strong" in the sight of his sibling. His action led to his little brother not crying or even talking about their mother a year after her death. @dray said he shared this with his friend, who confronted him about telling his brother not to cry.

In his TikTok clip, @dray apologised to his little brother and urged every man to show and express emotions.

Watch the viral video below:

Mzansi rallies around the young gent

The man's story touched South Africans as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

Rorisangnathane said:

"You apologising and acknowledging where you went wrong is everything. Give yourself grace. God bless you."

Nolo mercia shared:

"I locked my husband in a room to cry. When his mom passed because the family was saying he should not cry. He needed to be strong for the family. I stood and said he would cry and come out when he was ready."

Daddy's first commented:

"The hurt in your face and in your voice. So sorry, man. Sending you and lil bro a million warm hugs."

Thuli_rena wrote:

"I'm glad you apologised. I hope he understands that you didn't know any better."

Mpho Happiness expressed:

"Bestie, you didn't know any better. Shout out to you for being such a great brother. Yho he's our little bro sonke manje."

SA man cries in Capitec bank, video leaves Mzansi cracking jokes

Briefly News previously reported that a man left many people on the internet in stitches after he was captured crying in one of the banks in South Africa.

The TikTok video shared by @awezaproduction shows one shattered gentleman who could not control his emotions as he busted out crying for an unknown reason. One guy approached the crying gent to inquire about the matter but did not respond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News