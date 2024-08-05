A mother shared a video on TikTok of her young son pouring beer into his plastic bottle

The little guy poured the alcoholic beverage to the brim and messed on the kitchen floor before his mother asked him what he was doing

Some social media users laughed at the boy's actions, while a few thought it wasn't the first time the toddler had done such a thing

A mother caught her young son pouring beer into his bottle. Images: @taja8161

A woman's son got up to mischief when he poured himself some of his mother's leftover alcoholic beverage.

Dane's World, a TikTok account (@taja8161) run by the little boy's mother, uploaded a short clip on the app showing the child standing by an open fridge and pouring a beer into his plastic bottle.

Using one hand to transfer the contents, Dane fills his blue bottle to the brim and messes on the floor before his mother questions his actions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to little boy pouring beer

The viral video had many social media users taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the little boy's naughty act.

When @queen_sammo asked who had opened the beer bottle Dane was using, the mother answered:

"It was open because I had a beer shandy earlier, and I left it open in the fridge because I didn't want any more."

@warrrr.ona thought in the comments:

"He's done this before, I swear."

@sebenzilematila04 laughed and told the online community what the boy would be when he is old enough to head off to the clubs:

"Future groovist."

@khwezi.shongololo did not find the video as funny as other online users and said to the mom:

"No offence, Mama, but why put the beer where he can reach it? This doesn't look like it was his first time."

@paulbrooklynnn said of the little one's actions:

"Bro really thought he was going to get away with drinking beer."

Bold teens drink alcohol next to cop

In a related article, Briefly News reported about minors who actually got alcohol on their lips when a couple of young boys drank beer in the presence of a police officer.

While the SAPS member was looking away, a young man took the alcohol from his pocket and sipped it with his friend tow.

