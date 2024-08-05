After filling coffee jars with sugar, a man was baffled to see he still had some left in a 2kg packet he bought from Pick n Pay

The gentleman wondered if the local supermarket was taking him for a ride and not being honest about the quantity of sugar they sold

The man's confusion had some people cracking jokes while others tried to make things a bit more clear for him

A man got confused when he poured 2kg of sugar into a few of his empty coffee jars. Images: @theothertaikaclint

Source: TikTok

A local man heavily confused himself when he poured sugar into coffee jars and still had a few more grains in the bag.

Clint Snyders, who uses the handle @theothertaikaclint on TikTok, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform showing how he filled two 200g Jacobs coffee jars to the brim and still had some sugar from the 2kg packet he bought from Pick n Pay.

The confused man then said:

"Am I stupid, or what is happening here? If I fill another coffee jar with the sugar, then that will kind of tell you that you're being screwed if that's what 2kg of sugar looks like."

Clint then empties the rest of the sugar into another 200g glass container. This time, the sugar did not fill the jar all the way to the top.

The TikTokker, still perplexed, tagged Pick n Pay and wrote in the post's caption:

"Somebody explain this to me. Are we including the weight of the packet or the air in the bag?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens mock man's confusion

While some tried to help the man figure out why he could fill a few jars with sugar, others took to the viral video's comment section to poke fun at the man's confusion about his purchase.

@mpho_pops29 shared their thoughts on the matter:

"It is the difference in density. 200g of sugar is not the same as 200g of coffee in terms of quantity."

@yodathewolf_za said to Clint:

"My guy, just walk away. Maths is chasing you, but you're faster."

@dilligaf6971 added in the comments:

"It is because sugar is more dense than coffee, just like you."

@jacquesdevilliers69 wondered and asked:

"Is this a joke, or are you serious?"

@master_ruuu also added their opinion in the comment section:

"The weight is the same, but the volume might differ because they are different substances."

Math sum confuses Ndebele man

